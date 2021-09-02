The Audience Award at a film festival does not deceive: this is the film with the best chances of succeeding at the box office. ‘Chavalas’ swept the past Malaga Festival for its freshness and the defense of authenticity against posturing. The debutant Carol Rodríguez Colás came to shoot in the same corners of Cornellà, on the outskirts of Barcelona, ​​where she sat with her friends. His very nice debut feature takes place in one of those working-class neighborhoods that emerged in the 60s and 70s, which has no choice but to return to the protagonist when she is unemployed.

Vicky Luengo, in a role in the antithesis of ‘Anti-riot’, plays an artistic photographer who has not succeeded in the hipster environments of Barcelona. It is his turn to return to his teenage room and the urban ugliness from which he fled. Her pretenses clash with the stoicism of her longtime friends, who have long assumed they would never leave the suburb. No matter how many airs she is, the protagonist comes from the same place as the chonis, whom she contemplates with amazement and disdain.

Class consciousness



“Chavalas” does not approach the neighborhood from the exotic, nor the reduction of its image to the folklore to which it has been subjected especially by the music industry, “defends the director. «’Chavalas’ is a fresh and naturalistic bet, which portrays the essence of the periphery without associating it with the marginality that has often been attributed to it. A real neighborhood, vibrant and full of life, where four lifelong friends live situations full of truth, humor and emotion ».

Vicky Luengo carries on her shoulders the weight of the film on the skin of a woman who denies her origins and who will submit to one humiliation after another. Her artistic dreams will come face to face with the reality of the weddings, baptisms and communions that she will have to cover, employed by the photographer of the neighborhood that José Mota gives life to. The actresses Carolina Yuste, Elisabet Casanovas and Ángela Cervantes make up this group of friends who will open the eyes of the protagonist.

Between manners laughter and apologies for the bar and the gotelé, ‘Chavalas’ addresses another issue much more serious than culture shock: the birth of class consciousness in a time when fierce individualism has put an end to worker pride and proletarian solidarity.