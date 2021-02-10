In Granaria they are working on the Genetic Improvement of Chickpea, to develop varieties that adapt to the climatic, geographical and sanitary conditions of this region of the country.

From the company they remarked that the objective is to continue strengthening the technological palette, with varieties that allow the cultivation of chickpea to go to productive areas, where the pressure of diseases is greater.

“We work in the search for genotypes that provide resistance to Ascochyta Rabiei and Fusariosis. We will thus have materials that not only provide an improvement in terms of productivity but also in the health, commercial and crop cycle profile “, they specified Gaston Lopez, Commercial manager and Juliet Reginatto, Technical manager.

“Today we have the leading genetic improvement program in Argentina in South America with three lines of work; the oldest has been 11 years old and is in conjunction with the research team led by the Engineer Julia Carreras, from the Faculty of Agricultural Sciences of the National University of Córdoba and two others are together with Foreign Public and Private Institutions “, added the directors of the company located in Jesús María, Córdoba.

They will offer controlled seed of one or two of the new varieties with tolerance to Rabies for the sowing of the 2022/23 campaign.

Currently, Granaria offers with the Fiscalized Seed Category the cultivar: Chañaritos S-156, Norteño, Felipe UNC Inta and Kiara UNC Inta. They are seeds developed in Argentina, with their own technology, adapted to different productive areas of Argentina that also have export quality.

Looking at the commercial horizon, there are short-term answers and they will offer controlled seed of one or two of the new varieties with tolerance to rabies for the sowing of the 2022/23 campaign. While in the medium term they will be producing one variety per year approximately,

Another novelty is that the registration process is in the first cultivar of the Desi type (In Argentina, Kabuli is mainly sown), which is a chickpea of ​​smaller size and color (with pigmented integument) the most consumed worldwide.

“In Granaria this year we will sow approximately 1,400 hectares to obtain Fiscalized seeds that will have commercial use, to which some 500 hectares will be added to increase the volume of cultivars to continue with the improvement plan and our commitment to Chickpea”, the executives closed.