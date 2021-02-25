The world is full of combinations that a priori may seem bizarre, but that work; wear Sandals with socks, the musical duet Bowie-Cher or the Woody Allen-Soon Yi marriage. Gastronomy is no exception: tourists are freaked out by our calimocho and we freak out because McDonald’s in South Korea serve French fries with honey butter. Speaking of butter, Elvis Presley’s favorite sandwich was the banana peanut butter sandwich. What do you think?

Some even make a living by prescribing seemingly risky flavor mixes: we’ve already talked to you about Niki Segnit on several occasions, and she recommends such daring mixes as oysters with watermelon. Ferran Adrià is a big fan of another famous gourmet for his unusual proposals, François Chartier. His is the idea of ​​combining grilled green asparagus with dark chocolate. If Niki and François were from Burgos, the black pudding-apple tandem would be in their books for sure.

That pork goes well with apple should be no secret. In fact, we’ve been mixing these two ingredients for centuries. Before sugar was available to most people, foods were sweetened with fruits: using apples was a common way to sweeten pork dishes. Marco Gavio Apicio, a Roman gourmet from the 1st century AD. C., talks about this combination in a recipe called minutal matianum, a kind of pork casserole with apples. Today, pork roasts are still accompanied by apple sauce in many countries in northern and central Europe. So what can go wrong if we combine blood sausage with apple? Nothing – this is a winning combo because the sweet and sour juices of the fruit combine wonderfully with the fat of the meat. Pay attention to history.

Difficulty

Easier than prescribing seemingly risky flavor mixes.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

400 g of cooked chickpeas

2 small morcillitas (about 70 g each)

½ small onion

2 cloves of garlic

½ apple

½ teaspoon of cumin

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste

Olive oil

4 tablespoons of water

To decorate

1 tablespoon pine nuts (substitutable for walnuts, almonds or hazelnuts)

Parsley to taste

Preparation

In a frying pan without oil and over medium heat, toast the pine nuts for a couple or three minutes and set aside. Peel and chop the onion and garlic finely. Cut the apple into very small cubes. Heat a little oil in a skillet over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic together with the cumin for about four minutes or until the onion is soft. Add the apple to the pan. Stir and cook for four minutes or until the apple is tender. While the apple is cooking, remove the skin from the blood sausage and crumble it. Add the crumbled black pudding to the pan. Stir and fry for a minute or until the black pudding is dark and done. Add the chickpeas and water. Salt and cook for a couple of minutes or until the water is reduced and thickened. Chop the parsley. Serve with the pepper, the toasted pine nuts and the parsley on top. Serve immediately.

