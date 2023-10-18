Thursday, October 19, 2023, 01:03



Ingredients: 1 jar of cooked chickpeas; 1 red onion; Mixed green leaves; ½ red pepper; ½ green pepper; 1 lemon; 100 g of dressed green olives; 1-2 red tomatoes; 1 can of anchovies; Olive oil; Salt; Pepper; 1 teaspoon mustard.

We remove the chickpeas to a colander and wash them under running tap. We let it drain. We put them in a bowl, where we also add the chopped olives, the red onion cut into very fine feathers and the two peppers cut into small cubes, as well as the tomato. Add the chopped anchovies, season with salt and pepper and stir well. Let rest. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, add a teaspoon of mustard sauce, the juice of half a lemon and a good splash of olive oil. Finally, we add the chosen green leaves and the dressing to the large bowl, stir well and serve.