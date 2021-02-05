At the height of vegetarianism and Middle Eastern cuisine, the Hummus chickpea take flight. It is an ancient recipe that has now become a TV star, thanks to Sofía Pachano, a participant in MasterChef Celebrity.

Hummus is a chickpea paste cooked and processed with lemon juice, tahini (sesame paste), olive oil, and seasonings. Besides being tasty, the nutritionists consulted by Clarion They say that it is a recommended food to incorporate into our diet.

“Being a chickpea-based pasta, it has a excellent nutritional quality with a high contribution of proteins and fiber. In addition, it provides calcium, iron, zinc, B vitamins, among other vitamins and minerals ”, comments Guadalupe Matos, nutritionist at DIM Health Centers.

Chickpeas are high in protein and fiber. Photo Shutterstock.

The list of benefits goes on. “Have a low fat content, antioxidants, and it would help reduce the levels of LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol in the blood, “says Matos.

And here comes what many want to know. Hummus is even a valid option for those looking to lose weight. According to the nutritionist, one serving (2 tablespoons) provides only about 50 calories.

Considering the low contribution of legumes that are consumed in our country (between 700 and 800 grams per year per person), the specialist considers that hummus is a good option for increase intake of this food group.

The hummus can be served with vegetable sticks. Photo File.

“It’s a great addition, although we do not have the habit, ”agrees nutrition graduate Matías Marchetti, who highlights that chickpeas are very low in saturated fat and rich in fiber, which is why it helps regulate cholesterol.

In addition, in ovo-lacto-vegetarian or vegan plans the chickpea “It’s fundamental”, Says the nutritionist. “In people who choose to reduce the consumption of meat in their diet it is essential that they consume legumes daily, as it is one of the main ways to incorporate protein into your meals, “he continues.

It is also indicated for the most active. “Sports people have no problem consuming chickpeas because it is a real food and has a low glycemic index. It is a good source of energy”Says Marchetti, who has a master’s degree in bodybuilding.

Another option is to add it as an accompaniment to our main dishes, as a good replacement for industrial dressings. Photo File.

He adds that there are no contraindications indicated for any pathology. But people with a predisposition to dislike certain foods, such as those with irritable bowel syndrome, should be careful, since they may have abdominal bloating, increased flatulence or diarrhea.

Being a food with a lot of fiber, it is normal for abdominal swelling to be generated and more so if the person is not used to consuming it, alerts the specialist.

Three ways to add it to your diet

The most common is to put it on the table as a Dip or sauce, which can be spread with whole grains and with sticks of celery or carrot. It is an ideal option for bites.

We can also incorporate it on toast, to give an original (and nutritious) touch to our breakfasts and snacks.

Another option is to add it as an accompaniment in our main dishes, as a good replacement for industrial dressings. In this way, we improve the quality of our diet and take advantage of the benefits that chickpeas provide us.

The ideal is to make the chickpeas in large quantities and then freeze them. Istock photo.

Tips when eating chickpeas

* Let it soak 24 hours before cooking, to achieve better digestion when eating.

* Should be rinse and later Cook with boiling water for about 20 minutes.

* The ideal is to do it in great quantities and then freeze them. In this way, we will always have “stock” of chickpeas in our freezer.

* If we are not used to consuming legumes, we can start incorporating chickpeas in the form of pasta like hummus or puree.

Step by step: how to do it at home

Chef Astrid Acuña from Mudrá – Plant Based shares her recipe for chickpea hummus.

Ingredients

* Cooked chickpeas, 2 cups.

* Lemon juice, 2 tablespoons.

* Tahini (sesame paste), ¼ cup.

* Fine sea salt, 2 tsp.

* Olive oil, ½ cup.

* Water, ¼ cup.

Chickpea hummus has six ingredients. Photo courtesy of Mudrá.

Process

* Place the chickpeas, lemon juice, salt, water and the tahini in a blender.

* Blend at medium speed.

* Once everything is well blended, add the oil in the form of a thread, and blend until you achieve a creamy and smooth consistency.

It can be served with crudités (raw vegetables) and raw crackers (raw cookies).