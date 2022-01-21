Home page world

From: Martina Lippl

Curious: chicken with safety vest on a country road near Hassloch (Rhineland-Palatinate). © Police

Runaway chickens on the country road can sometimes happen. But one thing made even the police suspicious.

Hassloch – A car driver reported to the police several free-roaming chickens on a country road near Hassloch (Rhineland-Palatinate). For the officers “actually nothing unusual,” said the police on Thursday. However, doubts arose because, according to the caller, the chickens were wearing reflective safety vests.

Chickens with safety vests on the country road: the police were called to the scene

On site – i.e. on the country road – the patrol actually discovered a rooster and five chickens of the genus Gallus gallus domesticus. Two chickens wore reflective safety vests, police said. They appeared to be custom made.

However, it turned out that the chickens’ vests were not used for road safety. According to the owner, the safety vests are intended to protect the chickens when they are kicking, when the rooster acts a little too briskly. (ml)

