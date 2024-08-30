Gimp.- The Canutillo Independent School District was informed today that a student at Alderete High School has tested positive for Varicela, commonly known as chicken pox in English. The student is fully vaccinated against chicken pox, so it appears to be a breakthrough case. The student is doing well and is under medical care.

In accordance with El Paso City-County Health Department protocols, the District is also monitoring a preschool student at Canutillo Elementary School, as he is a sibling of the affected student.

The Canutillo School District is working with health officials and other authorities to monitor the health of students and adults who may have been in contact with either student. To date, no other cases of chickenpox have been identified and no other students are showing symptoms of the illness. We have met with teachers and staff to alert them of the situation and ask them to be on the lookout for possible additional cases.

Chickenpox is a highly contagious disease. The initial symptom is fever, followed by an itchy, blistering rash, and other symptoms. The rash appears first on the chest, back, and face, and then spreads over the entire body. Chickenpox can be serious, especially during pregnancy, in infants, teens, adults, and people with weakened immune systems (less ability to fight off germs and diseases).

Parents at home should be alert for symptoms and contact their medical professional if there are signs of chickenpox, whether among children or adults. Other typical symptoms that may begin to appear a day or two before the rash includes fever, tiredness, loss of appetite and headache.