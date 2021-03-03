Chicken drumsticks are a great meat option when we want to prepare a tasty meal without spending too much time. They are much more tender than the breast since they have a little more fat -about 2.7 grams more per 100, it is not any excess-, and if we use them boneless and cut them into strips they will only need a brief sauté to add them to any preparation.

This dish has some garlic chicken with lemon that my grandmother made, something from one that she ate centuries ago in a Syrian restaurant -the touch of zaatar, that fragrant dressing of which you can prepare a very worthy homemade version with this recipe- and the joy of the Señora or the chorizo ​​pepper, with some extra points if they are also smoked. If you don’t have the latter on hand, add a little paprika instead.

If you fancy something light you can simply serve it with some good bread for dipping and accompanied by a fresh green salad. If you are very hungry, prepare a grained rice, add pasta at the end of cooking, with a little of its water and keep it for a couple of minutes or serve it on a base of potatoes or cooked sweet potatoes. The recipe does not include a specific number of thighs, because it depends a bit on the size of these and the hunger of the diners. If you go too long and leftover, you can eat it in a sandwich with a handful of green rocket leaves and tomato, add it to a salad or chop it to prepare some stuffed eggs.

Like any recipe with few ingredients, you will only like it if you like its taste; if the lemon seems too sour or the garlic too strong; surely this recipe is not for you. You can reduce the acidity of the first by just putting its zest, aromatic and not acidic, or reduce the second by also using poached onion and you will also have a great stew, but then it will no longer be this recipe.

Ingredients

For 4 people

1 head of garlic (or to taste)

6-8 boneless chicken thighs

Lemon zest and juice to taste (I used the zest of two lemons and about 90 ml of juice)

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Zaatar (I used a level scoop)

Chorizo ​​or chorizo ​​pepper flakes or pasta (I used a generous teaspoon)

Parsley (optional, for garnish)

Preparation

Cut the thighs in half widthwise, and each half in four. Season with salt and pepper. Peel and slice the garlic. Put the thighs in a saucepan over a high heat with a little oil and turn them for three minutes so that they brown on the outside. Lower the heat and add the garlic, the zaatar and the Señora. Swirl them for three to four more minutes, until the garlic smells good and begins to brown. Add the lemon juice, lower the heat and once it boils, let it reduce for a couple of minutes or three. Taste and, if necessary, correct the seasoning. Serve, if you like, with a little parsley on top.

