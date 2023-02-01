Few snacks remind me more of childhood than chicken thighs: although normally in El Comidista we are more of a thigh, I discovered its benefits when I was a little older -just like the wings-, and when I was little that little drum was the object longing for the Sunday roasts that my mother shared solomonically between my brother and me (while the stews were sometimes only drumsticks and you got two, which made me feel very lucky).

I insert here a thank you note and a kiss to the mothers who so many times renounced those haircuts for us that they clearly also liked -especially mine: a little kiss, I love you very much, I’ll call you later-, I wipe away a little tear and we continue to mess Today’s recipe couldn’t be simpler: chicken, mushrooms, stir-fry, white wine and a bit of chup-chup. I used the fino de Jerez Jarana from lustau -their Papirusa manzanilla is also a delight-, which, in addition to drinking alone, I love with a good tomato juice or to flavor marinades, stews and the like (purists forgive me, but I have come here to have fun).

Of course, any other can be used, but personally I prefer not to cook with wines that I would not drink, because what we are doing is adding its flavor to the recipe (and we want it to be good). We will mix it with water to ensure that the chicken is well cooked and the flavor of the sauce is not excessive, so we do not need a large amount either. Don’t you have fine on hand? Use any other white wine (and add a few drops of sherry vinegar if you like). Don’t you have any wine? Use broth or water.

This stew has no more complication than getting the sauce to be as mixed as we like, something that we will achieve by keeping the casserole covered or uncovered during part of the cooking process. If we have not calculated correctly at all and in the end we have a little more liquid than we would like, we can always add a pinch of cornstarch diluted in a tablespoon of water.

Difficulty

Have patience to endure how good they smell until they are cooked.

Ingredients

for 4 people

8 chicken thighs

16 mushrooms (more if they are small, less if they are large)

1 large onion

4 garlic cloves

½ leek (the white part)

200 ml of sherry wine

Olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Thyme

Rosemary

parsley (optional)

Rice, bread, mashed potato or French fries for dipping

Preparation

Remove any feathers that may remain on the chicken thighs and season them with salt and pepper. Brown them in a casserole -with a drizzle of oil- on all sides and set aside. In the same casserole, brown the peeled and chopped onion or in strips (to taste) and the whole garlic with skin and crushed. When it starts to colour, add the quartered mushrooms and herbs to taste. When the mushrooms have lost a little water and have taken on colour, return the thighs with the juice that remains in the dish and the Jerez with a little water, until almost covering them. Let cook for about 20 minutes with the heat to a minimum and the casserole covered, turn them over and leave them for 10 more minutes. After this time, check the amount of liquid there is and continue cooking covered or uncovered for another 15 minutes. If you want, at the end remove the thighs, peel the garlic and pass the sauce through a potato mill.

