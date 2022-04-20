Everyone should know how to make a stir fry: there is probably nothing as universal as cooking some protein with some vegetables and carbs. However, everything has its science, and something as basic as this is not exempt from it. There are a series of rules so that what we prepare really meets the characteristics of a stir-fry and does not become a hodgepodge of soft vegetables and dry or chewy protein.

The two fundamental characteristics are power and time. The sauté is based on a relatively short cooking at a considerably high temperature, so it requires some previous preparation steps if we do not want to spoil the final result. It is essential to leave everything prepared and cut so that the cooking time is controlled. Another issue to take into account is the size of the pan that we are going to use, since we need it to be relatively large so that everything in it can be in contact with the surface and thus brown properly.

We are also going to learn how to cook chicken breast without it having a shoe sole texture. Marinating foods -proteins, specifically- is not only about adding flavour: it is also about improving textures. The mixture of corn starch -or potato starch- together with olive oil and salt serves to create a thin layer that helps retain moisture, so that it will facilitate obtaining a juicy breast. However, this will not save you if you leave your chicken cooking indefinitely: for somewhat longer cooks, try to look for darker meat parts, such as the thigh.

Regarding the duration of cooking vegetables, I personally like them almost raw, and I consider that the steam from cooking and the residual heat that remains in the sauté is all they need. Regarding the choice of spices, you can experiment with what you have in your pantry: in my case, the combination of curry, cumin, garlic and paprika satisfies the deadly sins of gluttony and laziness.

Difficulty

Manage the times well and have everything prepared so that the vegetables do not remain soft.

Ingredients

For 2 persons

for the chicken

300g chicken breast

One teaspoon of curry powder

Half a teaspoon of cumin powder

A tablespoon of olive oil

2 tablespoons cornstarch or potato starch

Salt to taste

For the stir fry

the marinated chicken

80g red bell pepper

100 g of broccoli (flowers on one side and trunk on the other)

A small red onion

4 cloves of garlic

One teaspoon of fresh ginger

A teaspoon of sweet pepper

A teaspoon of ground cumin

One teaspoon of curry powder

1.5 tablespoons of butter

½ tablespoon olive oil

Salt to taste

Preparation

Cut the breast into cubes about 1.5 or two centimeters thick and marinate it with the curry, cumin, corn starch or potato starch, olive oil and salt while we cut the vegetables. Cut the red pepper, onion and broccoli so that they are about the same size. Mash the garlic cloves with the ginger, paprika, cumin, curry powder and a little salt until they form a paste. Heat the butter in a skillet over high heat and add the chicken. Distribute well and let it brown without stirring. When it is well marked on one side, stir for 10 seconds and remove from the pan. Add the oil together with the remaining butter in the pan and sauté the garlic paste over medium heat until it smells. Increase the heat to high and add the chicken and vegetables. Stir so that everything is impregnated with the garlic paste. Spread throughout the pan and cook without moving for 15 seconds. Stir another 10 seconds and serve.

If you make this recipe, share the result on your social networks with the hashtag #RecipesComidista. And if it goes wrong, complain to the Cook Ombudsman by sending an email to defenderacomidista@gmail.com.