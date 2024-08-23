He sat (either satay) Indonesian chicken is a marinated skewered dish that is prepared on the grill or barbecue. They are accompanied by a succulent peanut sauce that is very popular not only in Indonesia, but in all Southeast Asian cuisine. The word Indonesian sat is pronounced Soalmost as we would do in Spanish: the spelling satay, more widespread, corresponds to the Anglo-Saxon pronunciation; English speakers find it difficult to end a word with just one letter -e, and say -ey.

The peanut, a legume native to the Andes, whose fruit develops underground like a tuber, was introduced to Southeast Asia by Portuguese and Spanish traders in the 16th century, and quickly became popular thanks to its adaptation to the tropical climate. The oldest news of this recipe sat originates from street food vendors on the island of Java, from where it spreads to all of Indonesia, eventually becoming one of the national dishes. Some say that with the sat They tried to replicate the typical meat skewers of the Arab merchants who in the 19th century exchanged textiles for local spices.

So we combine an Arabic technique with an Andean ingredient to create an Indonesian national dish: long live the mestizaje, by Jove. sat It crossed the Strait of Malacca long ago to become a common dish in south-west Asia, with each country adding its own distinctive touch. Today it is prepared with almost any meat, and in Indonesia it is usually served with the characteristic peanut sauce, with kecap manis, a sweet soy sauce, and is traditionally served with rice cakes. Try our recipe and add these delicious skewers to your summer barbecue repertoire.

Time : 70 minutes Difficulty : Scarce, that of not drying out the chicken meat when cooking it. Ingredients For 4 people Chicken skewers 600 g boneless chicken thighs

2 cloves of garlic

The juice of a lime

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

½ teaspoon salt Peanut sauce 2-3 cayenne peppers or a splash of some hot sauce, like sriracha

4 tablespoons sugar-free peanut butter

3 tablespoons sweet soy sauce (or half regular soy sauce and half honey)

The juice of two limes

¼ teaspoon salt Instructions 1. Cut the thighs into rather small pieces. 2. Crush the garlic, mix with the lime juice, vegetable oil and teaspoon of salt and put the chicken to marinate in this marinade in the refrigerator for at least an hour. 3. For the peanut sauce, crumble the cayenne peppers, if using. Mix the cayenne peppers or hot sauce with the rest of the peanut sauce ingredients in a bowl until smooth. If the mixture is too thick, add water little by little and mix well until it is thinned to taste. Season with salt and set aside. 4. Heat a grill (or barbecue) to high heat. Season the drained chicken with two tablespoons of the peanut sauce, stirring to coat the pieces. Thread the chicken pieces onto skewers, four at a time. 5. Cook the skewers on the grill until golden brown on all sides. Remove to a serving platter, drizzle with a little peanut sauce and serve with more sauce.

