Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/11/2023 – 8:48 am

The Japanese government lifted the suspension on imports of chicken meat, derivatives and eggs from Espírito Santo, the country’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said in a press release. “The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries recently confirmed that the State of Espírito Santo, in Brazil, is free of avian flu and suspended today (yesterday, Thursday, 10) the temporary suspension of imports of poultry meat and poultry products. State”, says the folder in the statement.

Exports of poultry products from the State to Japan were embargoed since June 28, after the confirmation of an outbreak of avian flu in domestic production in the State. “Based on the information provided by the Brazilian health authority to Japan on the measures to prevent and control avian flu in the state of Espírito Santo, we confirm that the state’s poultry is free of the disease,” added the Japanese ministry. However, imports by Japan of live state birds are still suspended.

The Japanese protocol provides for the cancellation of the entry of poultry products from regions with outbreaks of avian flu, even in backyard creations. At the end of July, with the visit of the Minister of Agriculture, Carlos Fávaro, to the country, Japan agreed to reduce the restriction on chicken meat imported from Brazil only to municipalities with confirmed cases of avian flu in subsistence production and not to the State. as a whole.

Exports of poultry products from Santa Catarina to the country remain temporarily suspended, since July 17. The embargo must remain in place until the 28-day suspension is complete, when the Brazilian government can send a report on the outbreak situation for analysis by the Japanese health authority. Even with the bilateral agreement, the resumption of sales is not automatic and depends on Japan’s approval.