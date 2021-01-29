Packages with chicken ventricles, hearts and livers are available in any store. They are not expensive, and they bring benefits no less than more expensive beef offal. Therefore, it turns out to be profitable to replace meat with them at least a couple of times a month, or more often. But to get a delicious lunch or dinner, you need to know how to properly cook chicken liver. How to do it told Nikita Poderyagin, chef of Bjorn restaurant:

How to choose

Everything is sold frozen, few people sell it chilled. This product spoils much faster than fillets or whole chicken, so chilled is a rarity. But at the same time, it will not work to check for quality in the store. So take the product from the manufacturer you trust. With a maximum shelf life, with a whole package, without ice – you can buy.

Come home, slowly defrost, through the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. Then the product will not lose its usefulness and taste.

We have a bit of a prejudice over frozen foods. Probably everyone remembers the Soviet times and the pieces of meat that were in freezers for 25 years.

Freshly frozen meat, fish are good quality products. Freezing does not degrade the product, worsens improper freezing and improper defrosting. And if the fresh liver is quickly frozen correctly, then it does not lose quality.

Liver

Better than pate, nothing has been invented for chicken liver. It has a lot of oil, caramelized onions are added, of course, it is very high in calories, but very tasty. But the liver is generally a product that is not very suitable for followers of a healthy lifestyle.

You can also fry the liver. Make small kebabs on a souvlaki-type skewer. And supplement them with a creamy sauce, as they can turn out to be dry.

Fry the liver very quickly over an open fire or skillet. It is better to do this in butter, it will turn out tastier, but you can also use vegetable oil, refined, of course. You can add onions. And you need to fry quickly, fry for a couple of minutes, chop it with a spatula, if it is pinkish in the cut, then it is ready, you can turn it off.

If you can’t cook the liver quickly, then you need to cook it for a very long time. Simmer until you get bored. It is necessary either to break down the proteins by heat treatment, or to prevent the liver from becoming numb. If you stew for a short time, then it will be tough.

Stew the liver well in a creamy sauce for as long as possible. You will get an analogue of beef stroganoff.

Stomachs and hearts

Both products are muscles that have worked very hard all their lives. Therefore, the cooking methods are similar.

Stripping… Before cooking, the blood vessels that sometimes remain in the hearts need to be cut off. It is more difficult with stomachs, they have a dense film inside them that protects muscle tissue from the effects of gastric juice. It is dense, yellowish, similar to polyethylene. Sometimes it is cleaned before freezing, but often it remains. It needs to be cut from the stomach, you can grab a thin layer of meat while doing this. Yes, there may not be a film, but if it is, you will definitely see it.

Simmering in oil… For hearts and stomachs, the cooking method is perfect – confit. This is a prolonged stewing of food in fat. It is done like this: you clean the product, and then put it in oil heated to 70-80 degrees, and keep it there for 4-5 hours. Then put the ventricles in jars, pour hot oil and close. Then cool slowly and put in the refrigerator for storage. The result is preserves that can be stored in the refrigerator, and then added to salad, pasta, simply fried and eaten with a side dish. Before using these preserves, you just need to fry in a small amount of oil, you can add a little soy sauce, wine, any spices, evaporate – and that’s it, you can eat.

You will need vegetable oil, refined and deodorized, with minimal impurities. You can keep it at a constant temperature in a multicooker, for example. There is a mode of languor. In some models, you can set the cooking temperature – this is generally ideal.

In professional kitchens, there is a sous vide for such operations.

An induction cooker is suitable for a home, there, too, in some models, you can set the temperature. This is not the case in simpler stoves, but set to minimum power, pour oil into the thickest pan and bring it to the desired temperature using a thermometer.

The easiest way, you can do it on gas, just by putting the pan on minimum heat.

I call the lower temperature, if it is higher, then the product will cook faster, but it can turn out coarser.

I note that the slower you cool the finished hearts, the longer they will be stored. You can arrange them in jars, or you can close them in a vacuum bag or in a box with a tight lid. They can be stored like this for several weeks, in the old days such preserves were stored for months.

Frying… Hearts can be fried very quickly, but this will not work for the ventricles, they will turn out to be very tough.

Cooking… I don’t really like the way stomachs behave in soups and broths, but in Austro-Hungarian cuisine, for example, there are national dishes that are based precisely on the broths of their stomachs. So it can be used for the first courses.

Extinguishing… Both hearts and stomachs can be stewed. We chopped, fried, then sweated the onion until caramelization, poured everything over with cream and simmer until soft. This is another variation of beef stroganoff, very tasty.

Minced meat and pie fillings

Liver is very often used for minced meat and fillings. But the liver, lung, sometimes heart. The stomachs are used less often, since when baking a cake, they will stiffen, they will be very tough. And even the smallest grill grate will not fix it.

The heart also grows stiff, fillings are made from it, but from stewed already. Do you need to torment your heart first, and then make pies – a matter of time and desire.

But the minced meat from the lung and liver is a classic of Russian cuisine. I really like this minced meat with apple. When a finely chopped apple is added to the ready-made minced meat, it all goes into pies or pie and baked.