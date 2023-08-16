FromMichelle Mantey close

An insider reveals a McDonald’s marketing ploy. The trick is to sell chicken to customers where there is little.

Munich – Almost a year ago, RTL revealed grievances at Burger King in an episode of the “Team Wallraff” show. The team led by investigative journalist Günter Wallraff triggered a major scandal at the time. Now the ZDF reports in the documentary series “ZDF time‘ about McDonald’s fast food chain. Former employees report on marketing tricks and uncover certain tricks of the fast food restaurant. These should not only influence the purchasing behavior of customers, but also the perception of the products.

The chicken nuggets are a popular classic from the fast food chain. However, an insider now reveals: “What’s special about the Chicken McNuggets is what they’re made of, because these are with chicken meat and not out of Chicken meat,” explains the former McDonald’s PR manager, “that’s a very simple trick from the marketing and communications industry.”

How much chicken is actually in McDonald’s chicken nuggets?

So if you take a look at the list of ingredients, you can see that the chicken product is not even 50 percent meat. When eating a chicken nugget, you mainly eat a mixture of the following ingredients:

46 percent chicken breast meat

Water

Vegetable oils, such as sunflower or rapeseed oil

flour, such as corn flour, wheat flour

wheat semolina

salt, natural flavor, spices

According to the insider, McDonald’s only mix the chicken with the other ingredients for cost reasons. According to the ZDF report, the manufacturer obtains 26 percent of its chicken meat from Germany and 74 percent from Europe. “Expensive chicken or cheap fillers? Of course, McDonalds relies on cheap fillers because that way they can increase the profit per Chicken McNugget.”

McDonald’s recently reported that they have optimized their classic products after 50 years. However, the chicken nuggets are not affected by this recipe change.

McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets also scored “sufficient” in the test result

If you take a closer look at the nutritional value table, the product consists mainly of protein and fat. The competitor Burger King looks similar.

Chicken McNuggets / (per 100 g) King Nuggets / (per 100g) 241 (kcal) / 1011 (kJ) 238 (kcal) / 995.8 (kJ) 11 grams of fat 12.9 grams of fat 19 grams of carbohydrates 16.1 grams of carbohydrates 15 grams of protein 13.8 grams of protein Source: McDonald’s Source: Burger King

In a recent study by Eco test gave McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets a grade of “sufficient”. Burger King’s King Nuggets received an even worse rating of “inadequate”. The reason for this was the loud Eco test 3-MCPD fatty acid esters contained in King nuggets, which is suspected of causing kidney failure or tumor formation. The information published by Burger King does not reveal what percentage of chicken meat is in these nuggets. (mom)

