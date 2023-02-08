SÃO PAULO (Reuters) – Exports of chicken meat (including fresh and processed products) totaled 420.9 thousand tons in January, up 20.6% compared to the same period of the previous year and a record for the month, said this the Brazilian Association of Animal Protein (ABPA) on Wednesday, with firm external demand caused by the global supply restriction due to the avian flu.

Revenue from shipments reached US$856.6 million, 38.9% higher than in January 2022.

“There was an increase in sales in virtually all major destinations for poultry exports from Brazil. The international context, with pressured supply, among other reasons, due to the consequences generated by avian influenza in several territories, increased the demand for the Brazilian product”, said in a note the director of ABPA markets, Luís Rua.

He pointed out that Brazil has never registered and remains free of avian flu in its territory, despite cases having already been reported in other South American countries.

Main destination for chicken meat exports from Brazil, China imported 60.2 thousand tons in January, a number 24.7% higher than that registered in the same period of 2022, with 48.3 thousand tons, the data showed.

Other highlights were Japan, with 37.7 thousand tons (+23.1%), Saudi Arabia, with 32.4 thousand tons (+111.3%), South Africa, with 29.5 thousand tons (+15 .7%) and the European Union, with 21.8 thousand tons (+20.4%).

The ABPA director warned that, despite the increase in revenue in dollars, there is still strong pressure from production costs on chicken, which could influence the behavior of sales in dollars in the coming months.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo)