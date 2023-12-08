Rosstat reported an increase in the price of chicken eggs in November by 15 percent

Rosstat reported an increase in prices for chicken eggs in Russia in November by 15.07 percent, reports TASS.

The department also spoke about the growth of a number of other products. It is noted that culinary products from poultry increased in price by three percent, chicken legs – by 2.5 percent, beef and pork liver – by 2.3 percent, peas and beans – by 2.2 percent, turkey meat – by 1.9 percent , minced meat – by 1.7 percent.

At the same time, salmon caviar fell in price by 1.2 percent, baby milk – by almost one percent, oatmeal and pearl barley – by 0.5 percent.

Earlier it became known that large Russian retailers – Globus, Azbuka Vkusa and Verny – against the backdrop of a sharp increase in prices for chicken eggs, decided to limit the markup on this product at five percent. Over the year, the average retail price for eggs in Russia increased by more than 40 percent.