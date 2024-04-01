Chicken in supermarkets, what changes with intensive farming

In the supermarkets we see more and more particular characteristics linked to chicken packages, the issue concerns both the breast and the thighs. This speech It's not about the safety of the meatwhich comes controlled regularly by the veterinarians present on the farms before and after the slaughter. The issue – reports Il Fatto Alimentare – is of interest the life of chickensthe stress to which they are subjected and the suffering of a barbaric system of treating animals. We're talking about the well-being of these chicks, slaughtered after 5-7 weeks. Broilers are not animals as we imagine them.

They are the fruit – continues Il Fatto Alimentare – of one genetic selection designed to transform feed into meat as quickly as possible. They are breeds of animals that assimilate extremely easily with exceptional results. These chicks are growing like crazy: just think that after eating 1.4 kg of feed your weight increases by one kilo. They are animals with a huge chest and disproportionate that they move little and consume little energy. This can lead to white streaks and burns, due to the little space they have to move which can also cause them burns.