The last concert in San Javier by Chick Corea, a legendary jazz artist and icon who died this Monday at the age of 79, sounded, as Alexia Salas portrayed in these pages, “at a party.” To a party “with no intention of stopping” that took to the stage the revised songs that he recorded in 1976 on ‘My Spanish heart’. It was “a superb concert” and “full of geniuses” – it was accompanied by Jorge Pardo, Niño Josele, Steve Davis, etc. – by one of the most beloved artists and supported by the Murcian public.

Korean talent, which the San Javier Jazz Festival itself recognized with its annual award in 2018, has starred in several memorable nights in the Region. In 1992, he was in charge of closing the V edition of the Lorca International Jazz Festival with his Electric Band. He would return later, in 2006, within the framework of Espirelia, the music, dance, theater, film and art festival that cradled the city of the sun for seven editions. And he would repeat experience in 2008 with his band Return to Forever.

In Cartagena, the genius of the piano and improvisation also offered outstanding appointments. Among them, the one he gave to the public of his Jazz Festival at the Nuevo Teatro Circo, together with the banjo virtuoso Bela Fleck in 2007. Both presented ‘The Enchantment’, their first joint album. Five years later, in 2012, he would be in charge of closing the XXXII edition of the Cartagena contest, backed by Christian McBride’s double bass and Brian Blade’s drums; to return to his stage in 2017, this time on the El Batel stage and with Steve Gadd, Lionel Loueke, Steven Wilson, Carlitos Del Puerto and Luisito Quintero. All high nights led by a jazz legend.