The American pianist and composer died of cancer on Tuesday, February 9, at his home in Tampa, Florida. He published nearly 90 albums and received 63 Grammy Award nominations. He was above all an architect of jazz fusion and a teacher eager to continue learning.

Armando Anthony Corea was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts, in 1941. To a trumpeter father and a mother head of household. He learned to study piano at the age of four and since then that became his favorite playground.

He moved to New York to study at the prestigious Juilliard School and Columbia University. But his time there was brief, his education made it work, playing in jazz clubs.

Korea made a name for itself in music in the 1960s. He worked alongside greats like Dizzy Gillespie or Stan Getz. But without a doubt it is his experience with Miles Davis that would give a direction to his life and would have an indelible influence for the rest of his career. He got the name Chick (cheek in English) after his aunt who teased him for being cachetudo.

Together with the mythical trumpeter he recorded the albums’ In a Silent Way ‘in 1969 and a year later the transgressive’ Bitches Brew ”. In this, Davis has jazz as his starting point but merges with rock. Some musicians recorded in it today mythical like Wayne Shorter, Bennie Maupin, John Mclaughlin.

Although it was always associated with jazz fusion, Korea did not like labels. In 1983 he said in an interview with ‘The New York Times’ that “it is the media that are interested in categorizing music (…) the media and businessmen, who in any case have every interest that marketing be clear and separate. If the critics were to ask the musicians their point of view of what is going on, they would realize that a fusion is always happening. “

At the forefront of jazz fusion with ‘Return to Forever’

Chick Corea founded the band Return to Forever, in 1971, and with it he was at the forefront of experimentation, integrating sounds from Brazilian, Spanish and classical music. Later it would also include synthesizers, keyboards and the electric sound of the Fender Rhodes, The members of the band were changing over the years, in fact, Korea and bassist Stanley Clarke were the only permanent ones.

Musicians such as the singer Flora Purim or the percussionist Airto Moreira -both Brazilians- and the saxophonist Joe Farrell passed through Return to Forever. That is in fact the initial group and who appears on the album that bears the same name published in 1972 under the EMC Records label.

The band was changing as other members arrived like Bill Connors on guitar and Lenny White on drums and percussion. In the following years he turned more to jazz and rock fusion and each published album acclaimed.

“I like to play the piano because it makes me feel good”

Corea was a prolific musician, with skillful hands and fingers that seemed to effortlessly caress the piano keys. He was above all passionate, someone who enjoyed the experimentation that music brought him. “Just as a runner likes to run because it makes him feel good, I like to play the piano because it makes me feel good,” he told the Associated Press a few years ago.

FILE: Chick Corea performing at the Valletta Jazz Festival, Malta on July 21, 2018. REUTERS – Darrin Zammit Lupi

He never stopped experimenting. He recorded with another jazz great, pianist Herbie Hancock, whom he actually replaced in Davis’s band. With vibraphonist Gary Burton he also returned to classical music and released productions influenced by Spanish music such as the hit ‘My Spanish Heart’ or ‘Antidote’, where he explored his curiosity for Latin music with artists such as Rubén Blades and musicians from Spain and Latin America. And so it was leaving compositions that became standards.

Constant learning and total dedication

With all this music he never stopped touring the world, even until a few years ago. Something he also enjoyed was sharing the scene with young musicians from John Mayer, through Jacob Collier to Cory Henry, to name a few.

During the confinement it was usual to see him direct from his studio that he broadcast on Facebook and Instagram. There he chatted with the thousands who connected and asked him questions about his art. He explained how he had composed a particular piece, what his routine was, leaving mortal advice from an irreplaceable mortal.

He enjoyed connecting with the public. In fact his latest album ‘Plays’ (2020) compiles several live shows recorded in the United States and Europe. The audience becomes the centerpiece, with laughter and applause as the pianist introduces the songs. He even makes them sing by saying “we have to tune up.” Thus begins the first theme, a talk that Korea imagines between Mozart and Gershwin.

One of the greatest jazz musicians, a legend already in life, he won 23 Grammy Awards and 4 Latin Grammy Awards. He is also the one who has received the most nominations in the jazz category of the Grammys with a total of 63. He also has two in this year’s awards, which will take place on March 14, for best jazz instrumental album ‘Trilogy 2’ and best jazz solo improvisation for ‘All Blues’.

Before dying, due to a cancer that was only recently diagnosed, he left a message on his social networks:

“I want to thank everyone who helped me throughout this journey to keep music alive and bright. I hope that those who have the feeling to play, compose, act or otherwise will do so. If they don’t do it for you, less do it for us. Not only because the world needs more artists but because it’s so much fun. “

With AP