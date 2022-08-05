Lionel Messi was present at the final played by River and Boca at the Santiago Bernabéu and witnessed the consecration of the 2018 Copa Libertadores Millionaire. At that time he was in Barcelona and took advantage of the fact that he was nearby to watch this historic match.
Leonardo Chichizola, goalkeeper who saved in Núñez until 2014, was also present at the stadium and now revealed how Rosario experienced it. “River is more into Messi, heh. He’s a fan of Newell’s, but his idol is Pablo Aimar. He was at the Bernabéu with the guys from River and we had him by our side.” declared in dialogue with TyC Sports.
One of the great mysteries of that match is how Leo’s reaction to River’s goals was, since it is filmed in Benedetto’s goal. Chichizola was consulted on this subject, but could not give an accurate answer. “I didn’t see what he did in the goals because we were like crazy “, Shooting.
The goalkeeper who was champion in River in 2014 and who is remembered for his penalty saved against Saja a few dates before the end, is currently at Parma in Italy and shares a team with Gigi Buffon. A great privilege for his career.
