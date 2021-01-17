Signing The Argentine, former Getafe and Las Palmas, comes to replace Bulka and give more security to a defense that is the most beaten in Second Leandro Chichizola. / THE MAIL

Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Chichizola, 30, became this Sunday the fourth winter signing for Cartagena in the January market. The Albinegro team is the most thrashed in the category, with 31 goals conceded in 21 games. The lack of a goalkeeper who gives the true level under sticks has led the board to hire the services of the former Getafe and Las Palmas until the end of the season. Although Marc Martínez has left some doubts, especially in Tenerife, his natural substitute Marcin Bulka has not been up to the task in the moments that he has had to play. The departure of the Pole, on loan to PSG, plus the arrival of Chichizola also means tightening the nuts on the hero of the promotion.

Cartagena has wanted to strengthen its goal, knowing its defensive fragility. He has done it with Chichizola, a true level competition for Marc Martínez in potería. The Santa Fe goalkeeper was Getafe’s substitute last season and played both all five Europa League games and two in the Copa del Rey. Before, with Las Palmas in First Division, he dressed short 29 times.