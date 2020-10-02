Singer Yulia Chicherina, who previously came under fire in Nagorno-Karabakh, told journalist Semyon Pegov for his WarGonzo project how she survived the bombing.

According to Chicherina, she came under fire in a small village after crossing the border with Karabakh. She noted that the shelling was conducted across the bridge from drones. She and the other people hid under a shed outside a shop.

Chicherina noted that she was saved by a cat.

“I saw that the cat was sitting calmly, I went to the cat, sat down, and we sat with her,” the singer said.

She came to Nagorno-Karabakh to speak at the front line.

Earlier it became known that Chicherina and her husband came under fire from Azerbaijani drones and hid in a shelter 40 kilometers from Stepanakert. For some time after that she did not get in touch, her phone was unavailable.

The day before, two journalists from the French newspaper Le Monde were injured in Nagorno-Karabakh. One of them was seriously injured. Today the media workers were sent home by special board.