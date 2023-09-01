A new section located to the south of the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá intends to open its doors to the public within the framework of the fifth report of the Government of López Obrador. Chichén Viejo, also known as the ‘Initial Series’, was the residential complex of the Mayan elite and will be inaugurated by the president on Saturday, September 2. But to reach the area, you would have to cross privately owned land, a situation that has given rise to disputes with the owners of the lots.

Diego Prieto Hernández, general director of INAH, acknowledged during the morning conference on August 21 that access to the “Initial Series” is in private lots, but assured that they would enable an alternate path to avoid passing through private properties. Originally, the trail to Chichén Viejo would pass through the properties of a private individual, very close to structures known as ‘El Caracol’ and ‘Monjas’.

The newspaper Reform points out that on August 14, members of the Barbachano family ―owners of the land in question―, denied entry to workers assigned to restoration work, and placed signs with the legend “Private property. The invaders will be prosecuted according to the law.” In the rush to inaugurate Chichén Viejo on September 2 as planned, the authorities decided to open a 1.2-kilometer alternate road in recent days to avoid crossing private lots.

A Mexican Army machine works to open the alternate path in a photograph spread on social networks.

After the conflict, archaeologists and vigilantes in the area have denounced that the path was opened with heavy machinery by elements of the army and allege that the path is full of archaeological remains for which the proper rescue protocols were not applied. The photos released by Reform and for the newspaper Yucatan Now, they show a couple of vehicles on an open road through the vegetation while placing a kind of ‘marking’ along the path.

In August, the general director of the INAH reported the discovery of a 90 centimeter tall atlantean, right on the original path to Chichén Viejo. The figure would have been used to support a ceremonial table and contains items such as jade beads, long earmuffs, and stone-carved bracelets. The stone Atlantean is just one of the many discoveries made in the surroundings of Chichén Viejo. Prieto Hernández said that although the archaeological artifacts are located on privately owned land, the owners are prevented from their usufruct because they are property of the nation, as indicated by the Federal Law on Monuments and Archaeological, Artistic and Historical Zones.

The sculpture of the Atlantean found on the path. INAH

The Archaeological Zone of Chichén Itzá will be closed to the public on Saturday, September 2, the day that López Obrador will inaugurate Chichén Viejo. The INAH reported that tourists will be able to visit the new section starting on Sunday, September 3, at their usual time. So far, no special activities or tours have been announced for the first tourists to visit Chichén Viejo.

Chichén Viejo housed the elite of Chichén Itzá and is made up of residential spaces and small buildings, with the Temple of the Snails, the Temple of the Monkeys, the Temple of the Phalluses and the Temple of the Initial Series ―from which it takes its name. ―, as its most distinguished constructions. The architectural group has remained hidden from visitors to the archaeological zone of Chichén Itzá, a legendary Mayan city declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1988 and a Wonder of the World since 2007. Chichén Itzá, which means “the city on the edge of the well de los Itzáes”, came to cover 25 square kilometers and was the most powerful in the Yucatan peninsula.

The new section is incorporated into the Program for the Improvement of Archaeological Zones (Promeza), a complementary project to the works of the Mayan Train. Up to August 24, a total of 54,232 real estate properties have been registered in the seven sections that the train travels. These include foundations, pre-Hispanic basements, and albarradas, as well as 646 human burials.

