As you know, at the table Controversy at the bar (America, at 20), the most diverse current issues are raised for discussion. The members of the program that leads Mariano Iúdica they debate about the news that marked the day.

Yesterday, thursday, Playful He asked Chiche Gelblung, owner of a long journalistic career, his opinion about some statements by Luis D’Elía, who, regarding fake news, claimed that the media intervene and that journalists go to jail.

“Those who talked about the Sputnik vaccine, that it was trout, that it was illegal, that it did not meet the requirements, that no one could risk it … You have to take care of these things, right, boys?”, Fired the piquetero leader that he was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison, in 2017, for taking over the 24th police station in the Buenos Aires neighborhood of La Boca.

From the house in the town of Isidro Casanova where comply with house arrest that they granted him for being a risk patient, D ‘Elía dispatched himself: “What the hell do we expect in Argentina to replace the media law? What the hell do we expect to intervene the oligopolies of communication?”

In the same dazed tone, D ‘Elijah claimed: “If a doctor operates a patient badly, he has to pay for it with his goods and with his freedom. If a journalist or an editorial group tells a lie, which now they call it fake news, nothing happens. Finland has just replaced a harsh media law, where the journalist who lies pays double the sin of slander and insults transformed into criminal law. There are already dozens of journalists in jails, which is where liars have to be. ”

Chiche Gelblung: “We journalists pay for all trials when we lose them,” he said. Capture TV.

Consulted on those sayings, in Controversy at the bar, Chiche Gelblung reacted firmly: “Luis D ‘Elía has no idea. This morning I spoke to him. Journalists are not exempt from that. ”

Forceful, Chiche made a confession of a personal nature: “I lost two departments because of the lawsuits they made against me.”

“It is false that journalists do not pay, journalists ‘grapple’ all trials when we lose them“He said. Angry, he added:” And don’t make me talk because I say who collected it. “

To make it clear to D’Elía how the law works, Gelblung synthesized: “Journalists pay and are prosecuted. They are civilly responsible, it is not a joke.

ACE