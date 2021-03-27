This week, Oscar González Oro announced that he is retiring from the media after 35 years of work. The journalist gave the scoop on his radio show Life itself, of Radio Rivadavia (AM 630) and immediately, he generated a great impact among his colleagues, who dedicated messages of support to him. However, far from being kind, Chiche Gelblung It tore him apart for the decision he made.

“Retirement came. In this profession it is called retirement. I am announcing the retirement of Negrito Oro from the media … The time has come to say ‘Up to here I got’, I have a moral fatigue to see my country like this, spiritual to see the church, in which I believed, where it is located, physical because I am living my 70 years, half of it I spent in a study and I missed the last 20 or 25 years of the lives of my children ” explained the Black Gold.

In addition, the journalist clarified: “Everything I have I earned it by working. I never did political operations, I never received money from anyone. And if someone says that El Negro received money, tell me it to my face. ”

El Negro Oscar González Oro on Radio Rivadavia. Photo: Luciano Thieberger.

Regarding the reasons that led him to make the decision, Oro explained: “I don’t want to die in the air. It’s not that I’m dying. I am in good health. I’m taking care of myself, I’m pampering myself. I want to have more photos with my children, my grandchildren … Because I need the whole day for myself, because I want to continue growing inside and not outside“.

The truth is that these statements had an impact on his colleagues who filled him with positive comments, less Gelblung, who made strong criticisms of Oro.

“El Negro Oro is delusional. He never worked. Let’s see, working from this is not working,” Chiche began by saying. And he continued: “Name the church? What is remote from the church? Ah well, but what does the church have to do with leaving the radio? And the sons? The children are already great. You want to do? Take them to school? If they already finished. Drink coffee? You can have coffee with whoever you want and then go on the radio ”.

“It is all an invention of the Negro. An invention, just as one day a while ago he said that he felt lonely, the next day that he wanted to commit suicide or the next day that he separated from the boyfriend. All inventions ”.

Finally, Chiche shot with everything: “El Negro Oro spent his life sitting in a studio, he did not travel, he did not cover wars, he did nothing. For a driver who has driven a truck for 20 years to say that he is tired is understandable, but for Black Gold to say it … It is a shame what he wrote ”.