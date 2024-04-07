Javier Hernandez left in 2010 Guadalajarato go and succeed in European football and 14 years later, he scores a goal again with the red and white shirt in the complicated 3-2 victory they achieved against Puebla on the 14th date of the MX League, which allowed them to place themselves in ninth place, but still far from achieving their direct pass to the league.

A goal that opened the way to victory for his colors and that serves CH14 to gain more confidence and in a short time they turn him into that fearsome gunner that he so needed. Chivas in recent seasons.

But also believe that because of this goal ChicharitoGuadalajara will already be considered among the favorites to aspire to the title of this season of the mexican soccerit would be a big mistake, because the truth is there are several clubs that are one step above the Guadalajara clubs.

In short, theChicharito has already made his debut as a scorer for Chivas and that is already a point of hope for his numerous fans.

COULD NOT. The Mexican Javier Aguirre He was left with the desire to accomplish the feat of being crowned in the Spanish King's Cup with Mallorcaafter losing in the grand final against Atletic Bilbao in a series of penalties.

Those led by Vasco Aguirre opened the scoring in the first half, but their rival recovered in the second half to tie the score and win the title.

Despite the defeat, Mallorca's performance in this circuit must be described as very good, since it is one of the modest teams in Spanish football and the simple fact of having gone further than the powerful ones Real Madrid and Barcelonais a great sporting achievement for those led by Aguirre.

And we agree that Vasco Aguirre is one of the best coaches in the history of Mexican soccer, but we will never be able to remove the stigma that he was characterized by being a savior of teams from relegation to winning championships.

JUEVER LEAGUE: The team of Sánchez Inzunza Body Shop had its seventh defeat in a row in the Careada de los Jueves tournament, after falling to Prof Chuchuy Acosta-Deportivo Romero with a score of 3-0. The winning side's goals were scored by Marcelino Vargas, Julio Chavarín and Miguel Rubio.

In another clash, Sagarpa-Amigos del Venado and Deportivo Amigos del Venado did not hurt each other by drawing 1-1 with goals from Lorenzo Carrasco and Pedro Moreno.

To date, Prof Chuchuy Acosta and Sagarpa share the top with 14 units.

BLANKET DISAPPEARS. How bad we felt on Saturday afternoon when we arrived at the Sagarpa fields and realized that the allusive blanket that was placed in honor of the memory of our great friend Sergio Enrique Beltrán González had disappeared.

In the investigation we carried out, they told us that the blanket was removed from the mobile goal on Friday morning, so that some children's teams were playing. They left her on a concrete table and from there she disappeared.

We make a cordial call for whoever took it to return it, since its rightful place is Sagarpa, a place that was the second home of Yosi Beltrán.