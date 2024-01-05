Chivas He surprised all of Mexican football after signing an old idol of the red and white fans: Javier 'Chicharito' Hernández.
In a very short time, the Mexican won the affection of the people, who, even knowing that the player is not going through his best moment, still feel excited by the arrival of the attacker, who scored thirty times playing for the team. flock and then went to triumph in the old continent.
With an accurate header, Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández scored 4-2 in favor of Chivas, in a match corresponding to matchday number twelve of the 2010 Bicentenario tournament.
Launching himself, Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández opened the scoring in Ciudad Universitaria, scoring 1-0 in favor of Chivas on matchday fifteen of the 2009 Clausura tournament.
The match was 0-0, when the ball was at the mercy of a young Javier: 'Chicharito' Hernández, who, starting from the right wing, despite not having much space, found a way to define with the right hand and left the rival goalkeeper with no chance.
Javier's 'Chicharito' Hernández's scoring record began in a match against the Hidrorayos del Necaxa. The boy defined it as if he had a whole life playing in the First Division. A harbinger of what was to come for his career.
It was day one of the Bicentenario 2010 tournament, Chivas and Toluca were playing on the field of the Jalisco stadium. It is not known if Javier wanted to center or shoot, but the ball ended up embedded in the Devils' goal, this being Hernández's best goal as a Rebaño Sagrado player.
