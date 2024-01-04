Javier Hernández will be a Chivas de Guadalajara player for the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. This was confirmed by journalist Sergio Dipp from the ESPN network. According to the communicator, 'Chicharito' finally said yes to the Sacred Flock and will be his star reinforcement.
“After a great effort on the part of the Chivas board, Javier Hernández Balcázar has said yes to Guadalajara. Chicharito has made it known to Amaury Vergara and company that he does want to return to Chivas and, for now, he is brings closer the return of the prodigal son, not only to Liga MX, but to Verde Valle, Akron and Chivas. “
– Sergio Dipp
'Chicharito' is currently a free agent after not renewing his contract with the LA Galaxy of the MLS. Javier Hernández left the rojiblanco team in July 2010 to sign with Manchester United.
After almost 14 years, and his time at the Red Devils, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham, Sevilla and LA Galaxy, the forward would return to the Sacred Flock.
The 35-year-old player would return this winter to the club from which he emerged and where he made his debut as a professional player.
'Chicharito' Hernández would strengthen the rojiblanco attack, which currently has José Juan Macías and Ricardo Marín.
