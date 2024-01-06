Supposedly Chicharito He already said yes to the Sacred Flock, as confirmed by the journalist Sergio Dipp of ESPNApart from that, the team's intention is to sign him for three years, although he still needs to sign his signature.

If it becomes a reality, the youth player would join the list of red and whites who returned to Verde Valle for a new stage.

After a European adventure with Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevillethe striker returned to the American continent to put on the jersey of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLSterminating his contract due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.

Now it remains to be seen what condition it is in and if it will really be a solution for Clausura 2024, of the Liga MX.

After eight years at the club, the forward fulfilled his dream of going to Europe with the Deportivo la CoruñaHowever, after a gray step he returned to Mexico with the Tigerswhere he only spent one semester before returning to the Flock, scoring twelve goals.

Then he left for Sporting Kansas City of the MLSreturned to the Liga MX with Blue Cross and the rival of the red and white team, Atlasto have a final return in 2014, contributing 29 scores and winning a MX Cup and the MX Super Cup.

Thanks to this, he made the leap to Europe with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, where he was champion, in addition to playing in the Fulham from England.

In 2011 he returned to Mexico with the help of Tigerslifting more titles, but his dream of wearing the red and white shirt once again happened in 2014, being captain and an important part of the acquisition of the Supercopa MX, the Liga MXtwo MX Cup and one Champions League CONCACAF.

Unfortunately, due to differences with the technician José Manuel de la Torre left the team heading to Jaguarswhere he was from 2007 to 2009 to return once again with the Flock.

Although his second stage was not as fruitful as the first, he did break it down, helping the team reach the grand final of the Libertadores Cup and incidentally go to the 2010 World Cup.

However, he lost his ground and faced with some controversies, he left on loan in 2013, returning to the fold in 2014 for a second stage, where the most remembered thing was a triplet against Atlas in the League and a Copa MX in 2015.

After that, he fulfilled his goal of going to Europe with the Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany.

His good performances helped him go to the 2010 World Cup and receive the Golden Ball for the Best Goalkeeper in the MX League in 2008.

In 2014 he left for Saprissa Sports from Costa Rica and returned that same year to have a final stage as a rojiblanco.

After that, he returned with Chivasadding twelve goals and one assist to go to the Getafe from Spain, where he did not have a good time.

After the bitter experience, he is in the red and white team for a third stage, although for now he remains in rehabilitation after a tough injury, hoping to return to his best version in Clausura 2024.

He returned for the Clausura 2015, winning the Copa MX and Supercopa MX. He left once again, this time to Necaxa in 2017 and had one last experience with Guadalajara from 2018 to 2022, being part of the successes of the Cup, Super Cup and League triplet in 2017.

With the national team he went to the United States 1994 and France 1998, although he participated in more than 15 international tournaments.

Despite the controversy caused by his signing with America in 1999, he returned later in 2002, being forgiven, since he never really wanted to go to Coapa, but the board was the one that decided to sell him.

From 2002 to 2004 he continued wearing the jacket, then he played with the ones that have already disappeared Chivas USA for another two years until he hangs up his boots.

Unfortunately, he didn't make the growth spurt and now plays with the Necaxa.

Containment came to the club for the Apertura 2016, but after winning the Clausura 2017 in an incredible way, the board headed by Jose Luis Higuera sent it to Santos Laguna by Walter Sandoval, who never gave up. However, he returned for the Clausura 2020, but unfortunately he was cut due to an issue of indiscipline along with other footballers.

After having been there from 2015 to 2018, the central defender tried his luck in Spain with the Real Oviedowhere he had regularity.

In 2019 he returned to the Rebaño, however, he played very little, so he was loaned to San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.

After all this, it was thought that it could be a solution for the team after returning in 2013, but his second stage was gray as he received few minutes, so he went to Lionwhere he was also able to win titles.

The left back will compete for the starting position in the new semester.

After four years he made the leap to Europe with the Real Oviedo from Spain and from 1993 to 1995 he lived a second stage at the club.