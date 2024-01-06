The big news of the week in Mexican soccer is the possible return of Javier Hernandez at Chivasafter more than a decade of having left, back in 2010 when he signed with the Manchester United from England.
Supposedly Chicharito He already said yes to the Sacred Flock, as confirmed by the journalist Sergio Dipp of ESPNApart from that, the team's intention is to sign him for three years, although he still needs to sign his signature.
If it becomes a reality, the youth player would join the list of red and whites who returned to Verde Valle for a new stage.
For a few years there has been talk of a possible return of the 'prodigal son' to the fold and now it seems that it will become a reality.
After a European adventure with Manchester United, real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United and Sevillethe striker returned to the American continent to put on the jersey of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLSterminating his contract due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee.
Now it remains to be seen what condition it is in and if it will really be a solution for Clausura 2024, of the Liga MX.
The Mochiteco had not two but three returns to the fold, which helped him become the top scorer in the team's history, surpassing the legend Salvador Reyes of the champion.
After eight years at the club, the forward fulfilled his dream of going to Europe with the Deportivo la CoruñaHowever, after a gray step he returned to Mexico with the Tigerswhere he only spent one semester before returning to the Flock, scoring twelve goals.
Then he left for Sporting Kansas City of the MLSreturned to the Liga MX with Blue Cross and the rival of the red and white team, Atlasto have a final return in 2014, contributing 29 scores and winning a MX Cup and the MX Super Cup.
The one from Ocotlán also trained in Verde Valle, debuting in 2001, but being part of the first team until 2003. He earned the title hard and was even the professional player with the most minutes played in 2005 when he was present in the League, Libertadores Cup and games Mexican teambeing part of those chosen for the 2006 World Cup.
Thanks to this, he made the leap to Europe with the PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands, where he was champion, in addition to playing in the Fulham from England.
In 2011 he returned to Mexico with the help of Tigerslifting more titles, but his dream of wearing the red and white shirt once again happened in 2014, being captain and an important part of the acquisition of the Supercopa MX, the Liga MXtwo MX Cup and one Champions League CONCACAF.
Bofo has always shown its love for Guadalajara and after living its stages with Tecos, Morelia and Pachucaarrived at the club in 2004, becoming an idol by winning the then eleventh star of the club in 2006, accumulating 55 goals in 156 games.
Unfortunately, due to differences with the technician José Manuel de la Torre left the team heading to Jaguarswhere he was from 2007 to 2009 to return once again with the Flock.
Although his second stage was not as fruitful as the first, he did break it down, helping the team reach the grand final of the Libertadores Cup and incidentally go to the 2010 World Cup.
Marquito debuted in 2007, giving great sparks that called him to be a future promise, being part of that group that managed to reach the final of the Libertadores Cup of 2010.
However, he lost his ground and faced with some controversies, he left on loan in 2013, returning to the fold in 2014 for a second stage, where the most remembered thing was a triplet against Atlas in the League and a Copa MX in 2015.
After that, he fulfilled his goal of going to Europe with the Eintracht Frankfurt from Germany.
A home goalkeeper. He debuted in 2003, but in the shadow of Martin Zuniga and Oswaldo Sanchez had to go through Santos Laguna a year, until in 2006 he was able to become the permanent owner of the Guadalajara club after the departure of San Oswaldo and the failures of Alfredo Talavera.
His good performances helped him go to the 2010 World Cup and receive the Golden Ball for the Best Goalkeeper in the MX League in 2008.
In 2014 he left for Saprissa Sports from Costa Rica and returned that same year to have a final stage as a rojiblanco.
From the hand of the Argentine Matias Almeydathe forward was able to debut with Guadalajara, however, he was sent to Lion due to alleged locker room problems, achieving a scoring title by scoring ten goals in the Clausura 2019, losing the grand final.
After that, he returned with Chivasadding twelve goals and one assist to go to the Getafe from Spain, where he did not have a good time.
After the bitter experience, he is in the red and white team for a third stage, although for now he remains in rehabilitation after a tough injury, hoping to return to his best version in Clausura 2024.
Before earning the hatred of several fans, El Pocho also had his second stage at the club, because after making his debut in 2010 it was decided to send him to the club. Toluca during the Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014, where he gave good performances that led him to be part of the 2014 World Cup squad.
He returned for the Clausura 2015, winning the Copa MX and Supercopa MX. He left once again, this time to Necaxa in 2017 and had one last experience with Guadalajara from 2018 to 2022, being part of the successes of the Cup, Super Cup and League triplet in 2017.
In 1994 his arrival at Guadalajara was confirmed, having great acceptance by the fans to the point of becoming a figure and then a legend, in addition to winning a title in 1997 in the so-called “Super Chivas”.
With the national team he went to the United States 1994 and France 1998, although he participated in more than 15 international tournaments.
Despite the controversy caused by his signing with America in 1999, he returned later in 2002, being forgiven, since he never really wanted to go to Coapa, but the board was the one that decided to sell him.
From 2002 to 2004 he continued wearing the jacket, then he played with the ones that have already disappeared Chivas USA for another two years until he hangs up his boots.
Although he did not leave a pleasant memory in the institution for not having given the expected security to the goal, the goalkeeper returned to the club that formed him after his European adventure in the Porto and the APOEL Nicosia from Cyprus, where he became the first goalkeeper to play the UEFA champions league.
Unfortunately, he didn't make the growth spurt and now plays with the Necaxa.
The Master lived two stages in the Guadalajara institution. The first experience of it was from 1986 to 1994, being part of the title of the 1986-87 season. After a return to Pachuca and a step by Blue Crossreturned with the Flock in 2000 to finally retire in 2001 with 296 games and 78 scores.
El Gallito became one of the fans' idols for having been the architect of the twelfth title by scoring a goal against Tigers in it Akron Stadium.
Containment came to the club for the Apertura 2016, but after winning the Clausura 2017 in an incredible way, the board headed by Jose Luis Higuera sent it to Santos Laguna by Walter Sandoval, who never gave up. However, he returned for the Clausura 2020, but unfortunately he was cut due to an issue of indiscipline along with other footballers.
He Mexican Matt Hummels He was also part of winning the twelfth title, but he had a dream which was to play in European football.
After having been there from 2015 to 2018, the central defender tried his luck in Spain with the Real Oviedowhere he had regularity.
In 2019 he returned to the Rebaño, however, he played very little, so he was loaned to San Jose Earthquakes of the MLS.
The Phantom of the Caribbean began its career with the Chivasdebuting in Winter 2000, but in 2006 he was signed by Blue Crosswhere he experienced great moments as a scorer and later repeated the same with Monarchs Moreliabecoming the national team, falling short of going to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
After all this, it was thought that it could be a solution for the team after returning in 2013, but his second stage was gray as he received few minutes, so he went to Lionwhere he was also able to win titles.
El Alacrán has had not one but several returns to the fold. After debuting in 2017, the one also selected in minor categories went to NecaxaReturn to Chivasbut was later loaned to Cougars, earning the affection of the fans, however, they did not buy him and he returned to Verde Valle. Again in 2022 it was loaned to Blue Cross returning in 2023.
The left back will compete for the starting position in the new semester.
Many remember the Chepo for having given the 2006 Apertura league title to Guadalajara from the bench, only in his second semester in charge. However, he also trained in the fold and from his debut he demonstrated his quality, being an important part of the ninth title in the 1986-87 season.
After four years he made the leap to Europe with the Real Oviedo from Spain and from 1993 to 1995 he lived a second stage at the club.
Other players who returned to the club are Carlos Cisneros, Martín 'Pulpo' Zúñiga, Angel Zaldivar, Edgar 'Tepa'Solis, Toño Rodríguez, Moon Marioamong others.
