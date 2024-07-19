Mexico City.- Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández (36 years old) became the top scorer of the Mexican National Soccer Team, with 52 goals in 109 games played.

Their last World Cup was Russia 2018, where the Tricolor was under the command of Juan Carlos Osorio but again hit a wall in the fifth game.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Since then, Javier Hernández has been moving away from the Azteca National Team, with September 1, 2017 being the last time he wore the green jersey at the Azteca stadium.

Their last official rival was the Panama National Team, whom Mexico defeated 1-0 in the World Cup qualifiers for the Concacaf zone.

Meanwhile, the last match in which Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández represented Mexico took place on September 6, 2019 against its bitter sporting rival, the United States.

‘Chícharo’ led the 3-0 rout at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. By then, he was not close to the Tricolor again due to an alleged ban.

However, Hernández Balcazar could have returned to the Mexican National Team to receive a tribute match, but he would have rejected that possibility.

Mexican journalist Carlos Pince de León revealed in Récord+ that Javier Hernández was visited by the high commissioner of the Femexfut and Jaime Lozano (still as coach) to put on the table the possibility of ending his time with the Tri.

However, Chicharito was emphatic in saying that he does not want a farewell match, which would have been held at the Akron stadium, home of his current team, Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.