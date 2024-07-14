Chivas’ current situation is terrible. The summer transfer market has left them in a situation where, in terms of roster, they are far behind other Liga MX clubs that do aspire to the local title. That being the case, after a start with a draw and a defeat, the team will have to step up to improve, as frustration is beginning to invade the team’s players, one of them, Javier Hernández, the man who has been most pointed out by the press and his own fans to date.
During the game against Xolos, Javier was recorded having strong arguments with his teammates, the first with Víctor Guzmán, this when the forward was still on the field of play, giving certain instructions and complaints that were not well received by the ‘pocho’. The second from the substitutes’ bench with Roberto Alvarado, once both were off the field, ‘Chicharito’ complained to his teammate about certain decisions he made during the game time, to which, the ‘piojo’, always a calm guy, responded by shouting.
Javier’s sporting present is not the most encouraging. He has not been able to score at the start of this tournament and last semester he scored the pitiful figure of one goal in the entire course. There are those who demand his return to the bench, this from outside the club and what suits the veteran Mexican the least is to become an uncomfortable guy in the locker room, because it is clear that more than one man in the flock will not tolerate airs of grandeur.
#Chicharito #lost #mind #defeat #Tijuana
Leave a Reply