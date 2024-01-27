Prior to its spectacular presentation that will take place this Saturday, January 27 at the Akron Stadium, the stellar reinforcement of Club Deportivo Guadalajara for this Clausura 2024, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandezoffered his first words as a new footballer for the Sacred Flock.
It was through social networks that the Mexican national team's all-time top scorer offered his first statement as the team's new hire: “Chivahermanos, I really want to be with all of you, so this Saturday at 8 p.m. See you at Akron. Don't miss out,” said the youth player from the red and white team.
The Guadalajara group planned the presentation of 'Chicharito'where there are no longer tickets available for this Saturday, January 27, so a full house is expected at Akron Stadium.
Later, through his personal account, the forward also shared a text message to all the chivabrothers for the support received.
“Very moved by so many positive messages that I am receiving. Thank you all. To those who support, to those who doubt and even to those who hate. Thank you because you all help me grow. I love you”
– Javier Hernandez.
After almost 14 years of having left the fold to go to the Old Continent with Manchester United, the prodigal son returned Javier Hernandez He returns at 35 years old and has extensive experience, as he also played for Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West HamSeville and his last adventure was in the United States with Los Angeles Galaxy where he spent the last three seasons.
