After the first 10 days of Los Angeles Galaxy in the 2021 season of Major League Soccer, the Mexican forward, Javier Hernandez, he is being one of the top scorers of the campaign.
With his double from last night before San Jose Earthquakes reached 10 scores to partially overcome the Peruvian attacker Raúl Ruidíaz of Seattle Sounders which has 9 targets.
For that reason, we present you the 10 goals scored by ‘Chicharito‘this season.
Javier Hernandez He started the 2021 season with a goal against Inter Miami, as he usually does, he waited for his teammate’s center, he received and executed in a good way to put the first goal of the Los Angeles tournament.
In the same game, he scored again to make a double, which was transcendental to achieve the comeback against the Florida team, the ball was left in the small area and it simply came to push him to the back of the nets.
Hernandez He opened the scoring against the New York Red Bulls thanks to his impetus to go for every ball, in a pass that seemed to go long, the Aztec striker increased his speed and managed to finish off the ball to score the goal.
The second goal of the afternoon was the product of an individual quality, after the center Hernandez He controlled the ball correctly and shot with power and direction to score.
Chicharito Hernandez scored his first triplet of goals wearing the jersey of Los Angeles Galaxy, he consummated it on date 2 of the contest and at that time, he registered five annotations in only two games. The play of the goal was again from a center and later he finished it off to nail it in the nets.
In the Los Angeles derby, the Sagrado Rebaño canterno opened the scoring and his goal was essential for the team to win 2-1 against the staunch rival. The ball fell to him in the area and a powerful shot hit the goal of the LAFC.
Again, after a previous cross, he arrived at the right moment and kicked the ball into the nets of the nascent Austin FC.
After three consecutive games without scoring, the Galaxy captain resumed his scoring streak and scored against the Vancouver Whitecaps, true to his custom at the right time and place to push the ball into the goal.
Hernandez opened the scoring account of LA Galaxy in view of Saint Joseph, and set the tone for the home win by 1-3.
With this annotation he reached 10 goals and at the moment he remains as the top scorer of the tournament, surpassing the nine annotations of Ruidíaz.
