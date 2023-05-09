Javier “Chicharito” Hernandezfront of los angeles galaxy of Major League Soccer, affirmed this Monday that he is tired of the fact that in Mexico the merit of its athletes is not recognized and that they compare them among themselves.

“Okay mother who is the most successful Mexican. Enough of fighting each other. I’m already tired of being turned against ourselves. The competition is not between Mexicans, but against the best in the world,” he said. Chicharito.

Chicharito Hernández visited Aldeas Infantiles SOS México, which shelters children victims of physical and psychological violence, an institution to which he donated $15,000 on behalf of the Galaxy, plus another $2,500 from the team’s main sponsor, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation.

The former Spanish Real Madrid and Sevilla player stressed that his compatriots’ competitive approach is misdirected. “It is not between Mexicans. We should work together so that Mexico be outstanding. Criticism is welcome, but when there are already successful people in different fields, why do we put them to compete against each other”, he pointed out.

Chicharito Hernández at a press conference

The top scorer in the history of the Mexican team He gave as an example the debate that exists about who is the best athlete from Guadalajara, Jalisco, the place of origin of the pilot Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez, the boxer Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez and himself.

“Who is the most successful Guadalajara among ‘Cinnamon’, ‘Checo’ or ‘Chicharito’; that’s worth us. I talk to Saúl and he doesn’t care, that’s generated by the media. Why don’t we think that in Formula One there could be three Mexicans fighting to be the best”, he added.

According to the former Manchester United member of the Premier League, this situation is more acute in the soccer.

Chicharito Hernandez highlighted what was done by his compatriot Santiago Gimenez with Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, a team in which he scored 22 goals, a figure that broke the record of 20 goals in his first season in Europe held by Javier Hernández and Luis García, a former Atlético de Madrid player. “I would love for Santiago to be compared with the scorers in that league, not with other Mexicans. He is not going against Luis García or ‘Chicharito’, for me he scores 70 goals and goes very far ”.

hernandez He also spoke of the growth that the Leagues Cup will offer, which will be played by all the MLS and Liga MX teams in July of this year. “Instead of saying which is better this will help both leagues learn from each other. The Mexican League has been maintained for a long time, I do not see it in decline, but I do see it stagnant and this competition will help to improve ”, he concluded.