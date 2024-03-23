Club Deportivo Guadalajara is not going through its best moment under the orders of Fernando GagoAfter 12 Matchdays the team is in 10th place in the general classification with 16 points, the result of four wins, four draws and four losses, as well as 15 goals for and 15 against, in addition, they have accumulated three games without winning.
For its part, Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is being the target of criticism, after having shared some photographs on social networks of his vacation on the beach, after the FIFA Date, Fernando Gago He gave the team three days off.
In the midst of controversy in the media and social networks'Chicharito' posted a message on his Instagram account, a clear hint at the controversy generated: “May everything you see in me and wish for me multiply for you! I love you“wrote the footballer.
This Sunday, March 24 at 4:50 p.m. local time, the Rebaño Sagrado faces its greatest rival from Jalisco in one more edition of the Clásico Tapatío from BMO Field in Los Angeles.
He 'Chicharito'He did not make the trip to the United States because they are trying to recover him on the FIFA Date so he can play on Matchday 13 against the Monterrey Soccer Club, which is why he did not go to California for the friendly against Atlas.
Hernandez He is already rehabilitating his ankle discomfort, and the technical director Fernando Gago He preferred to leave him in Mexico, like the defender Alan Mozo. The intention is for the red and white captain to rest, rehabilitate his joint and be available for the match against the Pandilla in Sultana del Norte.
