In recent years, the competition of the Major League Soccer It has been growing by leaps and bounds, so much so that it can already be compared to Liga MX, and it is even said that it is nothing short of surpassing Aztec football.
Today we present you the 10 highest paid soccer players in the MLS, where striker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández ceased to be number one in the field.
The 29-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the highest paid with a total payroll of $3.5 million. Today it is one of the essential pieces in the set of the New England Revolution.
An old acquaintance for the hobby is Lucas Zelarayan. After the brief stint in Liga MX with the Tigres, “Chino” has done things well with the Columbus Crew and his salary is around him in the $3.7 million.
In the eighth place appears the Brazilian Luiz Araujo. With a leg market value of $10 million, and a salary of 3.9 millionis one of the best paid in the American competition.
the mexican striker Carlos candle He is in seventh place as one of the highest paid footballers. The ‘Hyena’ receives a salary of 4 million dollarsa modest amount considering his skill with the ball and his talent on the pitch.
The Venezuelan striker could not be missing from this list Joseph Martinez. Coming off a lengthy injury, the 28-year-old is once again in dry dock. Even so, he is one of the stars of Atlanta United and his salary is 4.1 million green.
Already entering the top of the first five places appears Alexander Pozuelo, Toronto FC player. The Spanish midfielder receives a payroll of just over $4.6 millionthe same ones he takes out every week by defending the red and white shirt.
The ‘Pipita’ Gonzalo Higuain could not be missing from this list. The Argentine wins about $5.7 millionbeing one of the highest paid elements in MLS, despite his 34 years of age.
the mexican attacker Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez He stopped being the highest paid in Major League Soccer, to now appear in third place in the ranking. Balcázar Hernández receives a salary of 6 million dollarswell below first place.
In second place is the Swiss attacker Xherdan Shakiri. The Chicago Fire winger is one of the best paid in the American competition, earning a salary of around $8.1 million.
Stop everything, the first place goes to the Italian and new contract of Toronto FC Lorenzo Isigne. The national team has said goodbye to Napoli to report as soon as possible with the Canadians. His payroll will be nothing more and nothing less than $12 million, thus being the best paid. Who will be the next to take the throne from him?
