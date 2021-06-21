“The situation that modifies the calls is the problem of Raúl Jiménez, that his characteristics are not the same as those of Alan Pulido, Henry Martín and ‘Chicharito’, and perhaps the closest thing to Raúl could be Funes Mori. ” Gabriel Knight pic.twitter.com/BxxjK1nsuo – SuperL1der MX (@superlidermx) June 20, 2021

Although at first the decision not to summon him was well made because he had a rather sad beginning with the Galacticos, added to his constant injuries, he was finally able to wake up in the Major League Soccer and to be the top scorer of the season, which is why his call would be justified. However, his time is over and it is a double-row weapon to have him contemplated, due to the problems already caused in the team’s dressing room, which could be a bad influence for the rest of the young people and without also knowing if there is any fracture in their relationship. with Guillermo Ochoa, Andrew Saved, Hector Moreno Y Hector Herrera.

On the phone line? from the camps is Jared Borgetti “If Javier Hernández is not called up by the national team, it is because he did something that did not seem to the Federation” pic.twitter.com/ZldGKNnzYN – W Sports (@deportesWRADIO) June 15, 2021

Unfortunately that’s the way things are and nothing assures us that if Chicharito turns green again, the problems will be solved because most of his annotations occurred in friendly matches, remaining a duty when it came to official tournaments, sometimes he even practically ate goals made to the incredulity of the fans, several that today cry out for his return, but we must turn the book around, just as important men who made a difference were stopped at the time, say Jared borgetti, Jose de Jesus Corona, Pavel Pardo, among others.

SANTIAGO ORMEÑO debuts with Peru in the #America Cup at 82 ‘in the match against Colombia and is no longer an option to represent Mexico? Was it a mistake to let him go? ?https://t.co/p2wwMndmNr pic.twitter.com/hUeSIEC37c – ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) June 21, 2021

The start of a new litter that will seek the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, with few sea lions that are sheltering them, just as it happened with the generations of Ignacio Ambriz, Jorge Campos, Cuauhtémoc White, Luis Garcia Aspe, Rafael Marquez Y Giovani dos santosThat is behind us and now we must support those who are on the national team’s radar, because we must be aware that several countries have opened their doors to naturalized citizens, which is why France was the world champion.

IN MY COUNTRY DO WE LOVE TO BE SUPPOSING? Javier Hernández? “I am happy to do what I do, it is always an honor to be able to represent the national team, but also if it does not happen, I am living a completely happy stage where I am”#TeDaMásEmociones pic.twitter.com/LnmQe3ZkXN – La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) June 17, 2021