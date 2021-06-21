With the Gold Cup 2021 ahead, the most worrying situation of the Mexican team it is precisely the attack, because Raul Jimenez has not fully recovered after suffering the skull fracture with the Wolverhampton Wanderers, therefore, an opportunity was given to Alan Pulido Y Henry Martin to show himself as ‘9’ without filling the eye of the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino and the fans, so it was decided to opt for the Mexican naturalized Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori.
The issue of the call of the South American has caused a lot of upheaval, because specialists, former players and some fans request the return of Javier Hernández to the Tricolor, who after the 2018 World Cup in Russia stopped being called, without knowing one hundred percent the real reason . Some media handle that there was a fracture within the group when they were captured in the United States in a bar, it could also be due to their gambling downturn during their last days in Spain and upon their arrival in the United States with The Los Angeles Galaxy, without forgetting his continuous controversies in social networks and perhaps some statements that were not to the liking of the Mexican federation.
Although at first the decision not to summon him was well made because he had a rather sad beginning with the Galacticos, added to his constant injuries, he was finally able to wake up in the Major League Soccer and to be the top scorer of the season, which is why his call would be justified. However, his time is over and it is a double-row weapon to have him contemplated, due to the problems already caused in the team’s dressing room, which could be a bad influence for the rest of the young people and without also knowing if there is any fracture in their relationship. with Guillermo Ochoa, Andrew Saved, Hector Moreno Y Hector Herrera.
Your good passage in the MLS It does not justify that it is taken into account, in fact, it is almost official that the Tricolor is banned and the doors are more than closed, as it may also be due to a decision of the Mexican Football Federation, as well as Martino himself, due to things that happened in the past. Apart from this, it cannot be ignored that football is quite unfair, since going through a good campaign is not a sign of being nationally selected, taking into account the strange and erroneous decisions of the helmsman to leave out regular elements at his level such as Luis Montes, Fernando Navarro Y Santiago Ormeño, who even better put on the shirt of Peru, debuting this Sunday at the America Cup, imposing on other players that sometimes they are not even starters on their teams or are constantly injured and out of shape, such as Erick Gutierrez or Rodolfo Pizarro.
Unfortunately that’s the way things are and nothing assures us that if Chicharito turns green again, the problems will be solved because most of his annotations occurred in friendly matches, remaining a duty when it came to official tournaments, sometimes he even practically ate goals made to the incredulity of the fans, several that today cry out for his return, but we must turn the book around, just as important men who made a difference were stopped at the time, say Jared borgetti, Jose de Jesus Corona, Pavel Pardo, among others.
The decision to leave him out for now is not wrong, so regardless of what he does in the North American soccer campaign, we will no longer see the forward as ‘9’ of the national team, a place that could now be won by El Mellizo, who has a good goalscoring rate since he arrived in Mexico, surpassing even the Chilean Humberto Suazo as the top scorer in the history of Rayados.
The start of a new litter that will seek the ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, with few sea lions that are sheltering them, just as it happened with the generations of Ignacio Ambriz, Jorge Campos, Cuauhtémoc White, Luis Garcia Aspe, Rafael Marquez Y Giovani dos santosThat is behind us and now we must support those who are on the national team’s radar, because we must be aware that several countries have opened their doors to naturalized citizens, which is why France was the world champion.
