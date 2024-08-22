Javier Aguirre’s time at the helm of the Mexican National Team has begun and the first club that the coach has visited was El Rebaño, being this week at the Chivas facilities. Aguirre was close to the board as well as Gago’s technical staff for a few minutes, in addition, the coach had a special talk with Javier Hernández, who has not been part of El Tri for over 5 years, however, he has not lost hope of returning.
According to information from TUDN, Aguirre, who has a strong friendship with Hernández, offered the forward the option of living a tribute match, which at the same time would be a farewell match for El Tri this year on one of the FIFA dates, possibly the one in September that will be played right at the Chivas stadium. ‘Chicharito’ thanked the veteran coach for the proposal, but he didn’t have to think twice before rejecting it and making it clear that his desire is to wear the Mexico jersey again but in a competitive role.
The positions are on the table, Javier will work to recover his level in the understanding that the door to the Mexican National Team is one hundred percent open, the issue of age will not be a factor in Aguirre’s calls, who, for his part, will only take Hernandez into account as long as he is in optimal athletic and physical condition, something that he has not done since he joined the herd, he will not be given the call.
