The departure of José Juan Macías to football in Europe at the hands of Getafe is what has taken the front pages in recent days within Mexican football and, of course, in the most relevant news that has occurred in Chivas, where Everything indicates that they have already given the go-ahead for the player to fulfill that goal of playing in the old continent.
The news is transcendental within Mexican soccer, so it reached the ears of Javier Hernandez, one of the Mexican strikers with the best football career in Europe, who did not hesitate to send a recommendation to José Juan Macías so that his time in Spanish football with Getafe could be one more step to open a space within the best leagues and teams of the old continent.
“I know that he is capable of achieving what he sets out to do. Here, the only thing is that one must surrender, because one never knows who is watching you. I introduce you. One must deliver everything as if there were no tomorrow. “
– Javier Hernandez
This was said by the Galaxy forward why he admitted that he had no idea that Manchester United was following him closely, which is why he recommended Macías to give himself 100% so that his chances of reaching a great team increase.
