tula rodriguez She earned the nickname ‘Peludita’ for her participation in the 1999 film “Pantaleon and the Visitors”, directed by Francisco Lombardi. In 2006, the now TV host and businesswoman returned to the cinema at the hands of filmmaker Gianfranco Quattrini in “Chicha tu madre”, one of the few erotic films that have been made in our country, but one of the most daring. The plot of it, starring the actor Jesus Arandarocked the big screen in 2006 for the story it told and for its more than suggestive scenes.

“Chicha your mother” is one of the most famous erotic films in Peru. Photo: Primi Quattrini

What is “Chicha your mother” about?

This says the synopsis shared by IMDb: “Julius Caesar is a passionate believer in tarot and makes the most important decisions of his life based on this type of reading. When his only teenage daughter becomes pregnant, the man feels the time has come to change his fate.

“Guided by the infallible letters, he meets a sex worker and a nurse, these characters will be decisive in the path he will lead his life.”

What happens when you have a blind fervor in the esoteric? Considering that the future is a series of events that are impossible to predict, surely nothing good. That will be discovered by Julio César, a family man who survives in a chaotic city by driving a taxi.

However, he does not think he is alone against the world, since his confidence in the tarot allows him to make all kinds of decisions. But what he didn’t see coming was that his teenage daughter became pregnant. So, he decides to change perspective, whereupon he follows the cards once more.

From there, he has to discover a path full of death, sex and drama. Her experiences make “Chicha tu madre” an urban story, in which moral limits are put to the test, in a context in which the need to get ahead pushes us to make even the least thoughtful decisions.

“Chicha your mother” – cast