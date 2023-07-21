Chicca Gobbi, wife of Francesco De Gregori, died: she was 71 years old

Alessandra “Chicca” Gobbi, wife of Francesco De Gregori, has died. She was the singer-songwriter’s lifelong companion, she was suffering from an incurable disease. According to reports from Adnkronos, the situation has worsened in the last week. He was 71 years old.

He had met De Gregori at school, getting married on March 10, 1978, a few months before the birth of the twins Marco and Federico.

This morning the news had circulated that a concert by De Gregori and Antonello Venditti, scheduled for tomorrow at Villa Bertelli in Forte dei Marmi, had been postponed to 18 August. The funeral will be held tomorrow in Rome.