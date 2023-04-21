Montmeló and that controversial chicane

As is known, the chicane in the last sector will be eliminated from the next Spanish Grand Prix. Introduced before the 2007 season with the aim of slowing down the corner entry of the single-seaters, the Montmeló ‘S’ had never won the hearts of the public and drivers because it greatly reduced the speed with which you went to set the final bend leading to the starting straight. For Fernando Alonsowhich here – in 2013 – achieved its last victory in Formula 1, the return to the old configuration is good news.

Alonso’s words

“I think it will be fine, that stretch will probably be more fun to drive. In my opinion, it was a corner that was too slow for these Formula 1 cars and for the dimensions of these cars“, commented the two-time world champion.

“I think it wasn’t very pleasant to drive before, but it remains to be seen whether the new layout will help overtaking or the overall spectacle of the race. I have raced at this track for a few years, including in Formula 1, I hope we will put on a good show for everyone“.

Alonso’s palmares in Spain

In Spain, never like this year, is Alonso-mania. Aston Martin’s imperious progress has revived motoring enthusiasts, who see in Nando a hope still alive for the return to victory in Formula 1. The two-time world champion remains the only home driver to have won in Spain. He succeeded on two occasions: in addition to the aforementioned 2013, he also finished first in 2006. At Montmeló Alonso also collected four second places (2003, 2005, 2010, 2012) and a third place in 2007. The year last year the class of 1981 was the protagonist of an excellent comeback from 20th to ninth place.