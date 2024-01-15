Through a letter that was published in a newspaper, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker asked the president of Texas, Greg Abbott, to stop sending migrants to the city from Chicago, at least temporarily. Given the harsh temperatures that the city experiences during the winter, the request indicates that the immigrants who arrive will spend very difficult days and that their lives are even at risk. The Texas administration responded negatively to the statement.

For some time, the Texas government has been involved in controversy over sending migrants to Democratic cities. With the justification that Joe Biden's administration does not address the issue and that sanctuary cities have always been open to receiving everyone, dozens of buses and even planes with immigrants were sent. Faced with this scenario, the districts expressed their inability to contain everyone and, in this case, the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois decided to claim in a particular way.

The letter that the governor of Illinois sent to Texas for the migrants in Chicago

Given the Chicago experiences subzero temperatures in the harshest time of winter, the president of Illinois expressed the risk this means. In a public letter that was released in the Austin American-Statesman, Pritzker asked Abbott to stop. “The next few days are a threat to the families and children you are sending here. I beg you to at least pause these transfers to save lives.“, indicates part of the text.

Along with climatic conditions, The governor also pointed out that those who arrive in the city on these trips do not have a suitable place or the necessary clothing to protect themselves from the extreme cold.. “The health and survival of hundreds of children and families are at risk because of your actions,” Pritzker said.

According to the same media where the request was broadcast, A spokesperson for the Abbott administration responded that Texas is also preparing for extreme weather conditions and that Illinois' complaint should be directed to federal authorities.. Along the same lines, he added that until the situation is controlled by the Biden administration, the Lone Star State will continue with the transfer of migrants.