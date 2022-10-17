*per Joshua Benton

What happens when a public vehicle buys a private newspaper? This newspaper now has a public media business model.

THE Chicago Public Media he was news in january to buy the Chicago Sun Timesthe former city tabloid competing with the newspaper Tribune. O Tribune fell out in the claws of the bottom Alden Global Capital, therefore, is wide open for a public-facing company to make its mark.

O Sun Times survived a unusual leadership during the last decades – of Rupert Murdoch and Conrad Black The Michael Ferro and whoever has came up with that. And let’s not forget the bitcoin paywall 2014. In 2018 – not long after being sold for $1 -followed the various newspapers and placed a paywall (not bitcoin)at $7.49 per month.

A paywall can be a difficult step for a 2nd newspaper in a market still full of relatively robust alternatives. The most recent archives of the newspaper with the Alliance for AuditedMediaMarch 2021, say that the Sun Times it had about 28,000 digital subscribers, a number that doesn’t exactly set the heart on fire. It also claimed 63,000 daily newspapers and 70,000 Sunday print circulation.

So its new owners are doing what the public thinks and putting the paywall aside, replacing it with a public radio-style membership program. Here is the CEO Nykia Wrightthe executive editor Jennifer Khoand the audience director Celeste LeCompte (from Fundação Nieman, 2015 and an old friend from Nieman Lab):

“As a reader of the Chicago Sun-Times, you turn to us for the news you need to thrive. For timely, accurate and well-reported reporting on the issues that matter most. For stories that celebrate and honor our community members, from field victories to memories of lives well lived. Our journalists care about their community because it is also our community. And we firmly believe that everyone in the Chicago area should have access to the news, features and investigations we produce, regardless of their ability to pay. “So today, we are putting aside our paywall and making it possible for anyone to read our website for free by providing nothing more than an email address. Instead of a paywall, we’re launching a donation-based digital subscription program that will allow readers to pay whatever they can to help us deliver the news you trust. “It’s a bold move: Breaking the news is expensive, and the convergence of market forces of inflation and an anticipated (or possibly already here) recession could put local newsrooms like ours at even greater risk. But we know it’s the right thing to do. “For the next chapter of the Sun-Times to be successful, it is essential for us to be truly open and inclusive so that we can tell the stories that matter to all parts of our community. A membership program connects our revenue model more closely to how we serve our community, holding ourselves accountable to you, our readers. We think that’s a good thing, because if we’re not serving you, we’re not doing our job. So we are taking a leap of faith and putting our trust in you“.

O subscription program has a standard level of $5 per month or $60 per year. It comes with all the news content everyone else can get – plus a bag. And all these warm feelings. The annual deal also comes with the promise of a membership card that unlocks various community discounts, such as public radio. A higher tier, at $150 per year, offers an invitation to a “founder member exclusive event” and an umbrella. There is also a “give what you can” option.

One Sun Times freeware — particularly one that, with a bit of public radio DNA, could create an interesting mix of tabloid energy and a rational standard format — should probably cause a bit of concern for fund owners of the Tribuneif only because a free direct alternative gives readers an excuse to stop paying for the Tribunewhich currently sells its digital subscriptions at $17.33 per month. O Sun Times list 97 people in your newsroomwhich is still substantial enough to make some journalistic noise.

More importantly, a Sun Times success in public media could be that rarest thing in local media around 2022: a replicable business model. Almost all North American metropolitan areas of any size have a public radio and/or public TV station. Collaborations between public media and local digital media are not new. But if an adoption in the style Sun Times if proven, it’s the kind of thing that will make many people in many communities think about copying.

