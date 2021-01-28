After two days with uploads, soybeans fell back below US $ 500 per ton at the Chicago Market. The price of the oilseed fell seven dollars and closed at US $ 497 for the March contracts.

“Soybean futures closed with losses due to a round of profit-taking by investment funds,” they explained from the Rosario Stock Exchange.

In the Rosario grain market, available soy was priced at 28,350 pesos per ton, with a drop of 1.22%. This scenario is influenced by the fact that demand has high stocks of the oilseed.

In United States, wheat also fell 4 dollars and ended at US $ 237 in the contracts for March. In Rosario, the price was 19,300 pesos per ton, which implies that the downward trend of the last days continues. Some operators maintain that it is related to the fear of government intervention in the wheat market.

The “top ten” of global daily corn sales in the United States since 1977.

In Chicago, corn sustained the bullish streak and closed at US $ 210 per ton in the March contracts (US $ 0.20 more than yesterday). This trend is related to the record exports of the cereal from the United States to China (1.7 million tons this Thursday), which are among the top ten since 1977.

In Rosario, corn closed at $ 17,380 per ton, with a drop of more than 2% compared to Wednesday. The available sunflower closed at U $ S 440 per ton in the Rosario grain market.