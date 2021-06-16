The price of soybeans fell again in the Chicago market thanks to a new oil crash, which marked a decline of close to US $ 80 in its price, while wheat and corn showed increases in their positions more near and losses in the furthest contracts.

The July oilseed contract fell 1.17% (US $ 6.34) to US $ 532.23 a ton, the lowest value in two months.

The fundamentals of the decline lay in a new crash in soybean oil prices, raw material for the production of biodiesel, which fell 5.33% (US $ 77.16) and closed at US $ 1,368.39 per ton.

In this sense, there is uncertainty in the market regarding future decisions that the Biden administration may make for the biofuels sector.

“Speculators extended the liquidation of contracts and the withdrawal of profits due to the uncertainty that remains in force about the future of biodiesel, despite the aid of US $ 700 million announced yesterday by the United States Department of Agriculture for biofuel producers” explained grain broker Granar.

In this sense, “rumors about the chance that the Environmental Protection Agency will reduce the proportion of biodiesel in the mandatory cuts contributed to the drop in the value of the oil.”

Another factor that put pressure on prices was the forecast of new beneficial rains for crops in North America, which continue to need moisture.

Contrary to what happened with beans and oil, flour gained 1.82% (US $ 7.50) to US $ 417.99 per ton.

For its part, corn rose to its closest position 0.82% (US $ 2.17) and stood at US $ 264.95 per ton, while the furthest contracts closed lower.

The losses of the rest of the positions were also related, as in the case of soybeans, to the evolution of the biofuels sector in the United States.

By last, wheat advanced 0.18% (US $ 0.46) and ended the session at US $ 243.52 per ton in its closest position, while the other contracts ended with setbacks in their prices.

Although the need for humidity required by crops in North America is an upward factor, the evolution of Russian exports pushed prices down.