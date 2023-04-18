By Cassandra Garrison

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Soybeans futures gained after strong U.S. crushing data on Monday, while wheat and corn also closed higher after several eastern European countries banned imports of grains and other foodstuffs. from Ukraine, casting further doubt on Ukrainian exports.

Members of the National Association of Oilseed Processers (NOPA) said US soybean crushing jumped in March to a 15-month high and the second-highest level for any month on record, processing 185.810 million bushels. of soy.

“Certainly the crush data indicates really strong demand…but there are also hints of strong demand, particularly from China, in the world soybean market,” said Jack Scoville of Price Futures Group.

The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 16.50 cents to $15.17 a bushel. Wheat closed up 14 cents at $6.9650 a bushel. Corn gained 10.25 cents to $6.7650 a bushel.

The US Department of Agriculture’s weekly Crop Progress Report shows winter wheat at 27% good or excellent condition, the lowest on record for this time of year. Corn was planted 8% higher than the average for the week ended April 16, although cooler weather and some snow in the Midwest threatens to delay US planting this week.

Poland and Hungary announced bans on some imports from Ukraine on Saturday. Slovakia said on Monday it would do the same, while other countries in central and eastern Europe are also considering action.

In response to bans by individual countries, the European Union executive said such unilateral action was unacceptable.

Kiev intends to reopen food and grain transit via Poland as “a first step” towards ending import bans in talks that began in Warsaw on Monday, when countries suspended grain from Ukraine to protect their local agricultural markets.

Also, on Monday, Ukraine said the Black Sea grain deal was in danger of being “terminated” after Russia blocked inspections of participating vessels in Turkish waters.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City, Michael Hogan in Hamburg, Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore.