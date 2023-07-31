Chicago shooting leaves one woman dead, eight injured

One woman died and eight others were injured, including one seriously. The event occurred after a shooting occurred in Chicago, at dawn on July 30, when several people got out of a vehicle and began shooting at them.

The Chicago Police detailed that no one has been arrested for the attack, in which a 21-year-old woman died, who was not identified.

The victim died of a gunshot wound to the face at Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he arrived in critical condition.

Another 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso and remains in critical condition at the same hospital.

Authorities detailed that the group of women was meeting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.when several people got out of a black vehicle and started shooting.

The other injured people, aged between 20 and 33, they suffered gunshot wounds, mainly to the legs and arms, one of them receiving a hit near the stomach.

The Chicago Police said, that same day, that they are working “to identify and arrest the people responsible” and asked for the help of the community to advance the investigation.

*With information from EFE

