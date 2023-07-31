Monday, July 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Chicago shooting leaves one woman dead, eight injured

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World
0
Chicago shooting leaves one woman dead, eight injured

Close


Close

A shooting in Chicago left a woman dead and eight wounded

One of the women was shot eight times in the torso.

One of the women was shot eight times in the torso.

The victims, between the ages of 20 and 33, were gathered in the North Lawndale neighborhood.

One woman died and eight others were injured, including one seriously. The event occurred after a shooting occurred in Chicago, at dawn on July 30, when several people got out of a vehicle and began shooting at them.

See also  Genetically Modified Trees Bringing Promise and Suspicion in America

(Keep reading: Despite impeachment and legal trouble, Donald Trump is a favorite for the Republican nomination.)

The Chicago Police detailed that no one has been arrested for the attack, in which a 21-year-old woman died, who was not identified.

The victim died of a gunshot wound to the face at Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he arrived in critical condition.

Another 28-year-old woman was shot eight times in the torso and remains in critical condition at the same hospital.

Authorities detailed that the group of women was meeting in the North Lawndale neighborhood.when several people got out of a black vehicle and started shooting.

(Also: Storms leave an estimated 200,000 people without power in the US capital.)

The other injured people, aged between 20 and 33, they suffered gunshot wounds, mainly to the legs and arms, one of them receiving a hit near the stomach.

The Chicago Police said, that same day, that they are working “to identify and arrest the people responsible” and asked for the help of the community to advance the investigation.

Police asked for the community’s help to continue the investigation.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Judge dismisses Trump’s defamation lawsuit against CNN

See also  Change of roles in Madrid

Trump challenges his rival DeSantis; he stands his ground, despite legal messes

UFOs and aliens: why does the United States Congress want to debate the issue?

*With information from EFE
LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Chicago #shooting #leaves #woman #dead #injured

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result