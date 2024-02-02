The doubt of a fourth GP

Just like in 2023, this year too Formula 1 will stop in the United States on three occasions: after the first race a You love me in early May, the Circus will return to the USA in October on the Circuit of the Americas Austinand then concluded at the end of November with Las Vegas. Yet, in recent days the suspicion has arisen that the 'States' could get to work with F1 to organize a fourth GP.

The name of Chicago

Again, like Miami and Las Vegas, the idea would be another weekend on a city ​​circuit like the one of Chicago. The proof is in the registration of four trademarks filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office which, with different names that recall the Chicago Grand Prix.

The position of local politics

The possibility of implementing a concrete project remains low, however, even if in an interview with Chicago Sun Times the councillor Brian Hopkins admitted that there had been actual talks on the possibility of organizing a race weekend, albeit very superficial: “I was told that F1 usually requires a minimum 10 year agreement, and this appears to be non-negotiable – he has declared – the conversation with the city didn't go much further.”

An indirect confirmation also came from another local councilor, Brendan Reilly, in this case on the impossibility of hosting two events in one year. In 2023, in fact, Chicago was the venue for the race Grant Park 165 valid for NASCARwith the American league signing a three-year agreement with then Mayor Lori Lightfoot: “It should be either one or the other event – explained Reilly – what we did with NASCAR, welded the manholes, flattened the potholes and called it a track, doesn't work with F1. It's more complicated, and therefore the price is higher“.