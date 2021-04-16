The events occurred on March 29. The date is seen in the lower left corner of the footage that is captured by the body camera that the policeman who is pursuing Adam Toledo 13-year-old down an alley of Chicago, USA, in the middle of the night. Stop!, the officer yells at him several times and the second time the boy of Latino origin drops a gun, the officer shoots fatally.

Thus begins the images that Chicago authorities released late Thursday that show the teenager fleeing, then stopping, but it is late. When he raises his hands he receives shot in the chest.

The policeman who shot tries to revive him. He is desperate. Understand the situation of the death of a shot in the chest of just a boy. “Don’t go. Don’t fall asleep. Stay with me … where do you have the wound, where do you have the shot …?” he repeats, checking the boy who was already dead.

Prosecutors claim he was armed, although in the video no weapon is seen in his hands when he is shot.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called at a press conference Thursday for a peaceful response from citizens after what she described as “unbearable” images. They are.

After the video was released, small groups gathered in downtown Chicago on Thursday to peacefully protest the death of the teenager.

“Lock up the policeman!” Some chanted, according to local media.

“I don’t think it matters if Adam was a good boy or if he was involved in some other inappropriate activity, the fact is that he was walking down the street and they shot him unarmed,” Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, the family lawyer, told reporters. of Toledo.

Tensions over racism and policing are high in the United States.

Adam Toledo, 13, raises his hands as he receives the shot. Photo: AP

The release of the images and other investigative materials Thursday comes at a sensitive time, with the ongoing Minneapolis trial of former officer Derek Chauvin over the death of George Floyd and the recent police murder of another black man, Daunte Wright, in one such case of police violence against blacks, inner city.

Before the Civil Police Responsibility Office published the material on its website, Mayor Lori Lightfoot asked the public to keep the peace and some downtown businesses they closed their windows with tables with the expectation that there might be disturbances.

The facts

That early morning in March, at 3 am, as the teenager slows down, Officer Eric Stillman yells “Hands! Hands! Show me your fucking hands! “Toledo then turns to the camera, Stillman yells” Let it go! “And halfway between repeating that order, he opens fire and Toledo falls.

As he approaches the injured boy, Stillman radioes for an ambulance. You can hear it imploring Toledo to “stay awake”, and when other officers arrive, an officer says that can’t feel the heartbeat of the heart and begins CPR.

The boy is already lying unconscious on the floor. Photo: AP

In a lengthy email, Stillman’s attorney, Tim Grace, said Toledo left the officer with no choice but to shoot.

“The juvenile delinquent had the gun in his right hand … he looked at the officer, which could be interpreted as an attempt to acquire a target and began to turn to look at the officer who was trying to turn the gun in his direction, “Grace wrote. he was faced with a situation of lethal and life-threatening force. All previous attempts to scale down and enforce all of the officer’s legal orders had failed. “

But Adeena Weiss-Ortiz, a lawyer for the Toledo family, told reporters that the images and other videos “speak for themselves.”

Weiss-Ortiz said it is irrelevant whether Toledo was holding a gun before turning to the officer.

Name, age, and race

“If he had a gun, he would throw it away,” he said. “The officer said, ‘Show me your hands.’ He obeyed. He turned around. “The Chicago Police Department does not generally release the names of officers involved in such shootings so early in an investigation, but name, age and race Stillman’s (34, white) were listed in investigative reports released Thursday.

Weiss-Ortiz said she investigated Stillman’s record but did not find previous disciplinary problems.

Police surround the body of the teenager. Photo: AP

Lightfoot, who along with the police superintendent had asked the police accountability board to release the video, asked the public to remain calm but condemned the long history of violence and police misconduct of the city, especially in the black and brown communities. He said that too many young people are left vulnerable to “systemic failures that we simply must correct.”

“As a mother, this is not something you want children to see,” said the boy’s mother.

